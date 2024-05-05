Dundee United’s Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise

Zooming out and analysing the campaign as a whole, the Terrors can be proud of an impressive second tier season.

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Job done: Jim Goodwin poses with his prize for guiding United back to the big time. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

With their handsome 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle last Friday night, Dundee United hit the 75-point mark for their victorious Championship campaign.

For all the peaks and troughs of a typically gruelling season in the second tier, it is a mighty impressive return; the highest total since Rangers secured their place in the Premiership in 2016.

However, that is the tip of the iceberg when considering some of the milestones reached by Jim Goodwin’s side in the past 10 months.

Here, Courier Sport spotlights the impressive facts and figures that underpinned United’s return to the top table of Scottish football.

On the attack

United rippled the net 73 times in the Championship, averaging more than two goals a game. Partick Thistle, with 63, are their closest challengers. Title rivals Raith Rovers ultimately notched 58.

Like their points total, the Tangerines’ goal tally is the best since Rangers hit 88 in 2015/16.

Dundee United's Louis Moult bites in to his Championship medal
Louis Moult, pictured, ended the season as United’s top scorer. Image: SNS

And the strikes have been spread around.

Louis Moult (20), Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham (both 15) have ALL hit 15 or more goals in all competitions – the first time that has happened since 1997/98 when Kjell Olofsson, Gary McSwegan and Robbie Winters did the honours.

Kevin Holt (eight), Craig Sibbald (five), Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe (both four) can also look back on decent returns.

United registered 466 shots over the course of the campaign, with 186 on target. That was more than 100 ahead of their nearest challenger in that metric, Queen’s Park with 365, and 149 on target.

Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the troph
Glenn Middleton, right, was United’s Mr Durability, and an assist machine. Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton – who played a part in EVERY game this term – ended the campaign with the most assists in the Championship, teeing up 13 goals, three clear of Jamie Murphy of Ayr United.

Rock solid at the back

United equalled the record for the least goals conceded in the second tier since the format change to a 36-game season in 1994, with Jack Walton being beaten just 23 times.

That is the same as St Johnstone in 1996/97 and St Mirren – who didn’t win the league despite their stoic streak – in 2004/05.

Jack Walton kept a staggering 19 clean sheets.
Jack Walton, right, was rarely breached. Image: SNS

Walton kept 19 clean sheets in 36 Championship outings, which is more league shut-outs in a single season than any goalkeeper in Dundee United history.

However, there is some credence to him not being as busy as his Championship peers.

Kevin Dabrowski (100), Calum Ferrie (98), Mark Ridgers (83), Jamie Sneddon (68), Deniz Mehmet (67) and Derek Gaston (65) all made more saves than Walton (62).

That speaks to the iron-clad back-line in front of him.

Ross Graham gets his hands on the Championship trophy with Dundee United
Home-grown defender Ross Graham has been outstanding for the Tangerines in recent weeks. Image: SNS

United will end the season with the best defensive record in Scottish league football.

Imperious on the road

The Terrors’ away record outstripped their efforts at Tannadice this term.

While United were, at times, foiled and frustrated on home soil, Goodwin’s men tended to relish the additional space afforded on the road – with the opposition feeling more of an onus to attack in front of their own fans.

Winning their first two Championship away matches 4-0 and 3-0 against Arbroath and Ayr United, respectively, set the tone for a successful season on their travels.

The scoreboard tells the story of a dominating display at Hampden
The scoreboard tells the story of one of United’s dominating away days. Image: SNS

United’s 12 away league wins is another club record, outstripping the iconic Premier Division champions of 1982/83, who racked up 11.

Attendances underline incredible backing in the face of relegation

United’s crowd of 11,802 for Friday’s victory over Thistle was their highest of the campaign and the Arabs created a wall of noise on a memorable night at Tannadice.

The stunning tifo that greeted Dundee United and Partick Thistle
The stunning tifo that greeted the two teams on Friday. Image: SNS

However, it was by no means an anomaly. The Tangerines have been extraordinarily well backed during a campaign in the second tier, especially after an utterly miserable and galling 2022/23.

The 10,000-mark was broken on FOUR different occasions. NO league games dipped under 7,000 fans.

United’s average attendance in the Championship was 8,408, compared to 9,461 in the prior campaign – with the latter figure inflated by the visits of Celtic and Rangers.

However, if one discounts the games against the Glasgow giants – with their guaranteed massive travelling support – that 2022/23 average slips to 8,977, only 6.4% per cent more than this season.

That is a remarkably small decrease given they also lost fixtures against Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian.

Dundee United have been superbly backed this season
United have been superbly backed this season. Image: Shutterstock.

The Tangerines are comfortably the 6th best supported team in the country, with Dundee behind them in 7th, with an average crowd of 6,983 at time of writing.

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs are, predictably, the teams ahead of United.

