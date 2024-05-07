The inside story of Dundee United’s Championship win: A black eye, Raith Rovers rows and a ship called Dignity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United
Dundee United

The inside story of Dundee United’s Championship win: A black eye, Raith Rovers rows and a ship called Dignity

Courier Sport recounts the Tangerines' rise back to the Premiership. Alan Temple
Alan Temple
Dundee United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand
United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand. Image: SNS

The symbolism was striking.

Dundee United’s first press call of the 2023/24 season took place on July 10. Relatively late, but the club were keen to keep a low profile. Focus on hard graft rather than hopeful platitudes.

Too many actionless words had been spoken in the prior campaign.

Ross Docherty was on media duty. The club’s first summer signing and the man who would ultimately go on to be named club captain – sporting a black eye.

The shiner was sustained in a behind-closed-doors friendly against East Fife, with Docherty taking a stray boot square in the face.

So, there he was: a walking metaphor for the new United. Combative; aggressive; willing to take a rap in the pus in a meaningless bounce match. Just what was needed after too many meek surrenders during the Terrors’ descent to relegation.

Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Docherty was in the wars from his first days at United. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin was determined to build a gutsy, characterful United side capable of handling the second tier.

Some 298 days later, a beaming Docherty was handed the Championship trophy – the very same one Jim McLean held aloft after winning the Premier Division in 1983 – by owner Mark Ogren.

As he hoisted it into the night air, the crowd roared, music blared and fireworks illuminated the scene. Job done.

If one were to simply scan the numbers – spotlighted by Courier Sport on Sunday – then they might conclude that Goodwin’s charges enjoyed a rather serene march to the title.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Ross Docherty holds aloft the Championship trophy with Dundee United
Docherty has now won promotions with Partick Thistle, Ayr and Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

The exodus

“Come and see me and we’ll rip up the contract and send them on their way,” said Goodwin. “I’ll not be difficult to deal with.”

The words were left to hang in the air – the starting gun for an inevitable exodus.

Around an hour had passed since Steven McLean’s full-time whistle at Fir Park confirmed United’s relegation on May 28, 2023 (in a peculiar quirk, Mr McLean was also the referee on Friday night as the Terrors restored their Premiership status).

However, Goodwin was already planning for the subsequent season. A revolution in personnel and mindset was required.

Steven Fletcher has been offered a new deal with Wrexham after winning promotion to League One
Fletcher has been offered a new deal with Wrexham after winning promotion to League One. Image: Shutterstock.

Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum and Steven Fletcher left in short order. You can watch the latter strutting his stuff on Disney+ after he was tempted to Wrexham by a call from Ryan Reynolds.

Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich – both at a World Cup six months prior – had no desire to play it the Championship, leaving United in an unenviable bargaining position.

A fee was paid by Hibs for Levitt, while Behich joined Melbourne City for an undisclosed sum; a deal that would earn the Tangerines a further £500,000 when he moved to Al-Nassr courtesy of an inspired sell-on clause.

Finnish duo Immi Niskanen and Carljohan Eriksson headed for Exeter City and Nordsjaelland respectively.

Charlie Mulgrew, understandably aware that he was being asked to annul what was likely his last ever playing contract and, consequently, a tough negotiator, did not leave until August.

Mark Birighitti during the Dundee United warm-up
Birighittiwill leave United this summer. Image: SNS

The only real failure was Mark Birighitti remaining on the books, aside from a couple of emergency loans at Kilmarnock.

He was the subject of interest from Bolton, Hapoel Petach-Tivka and, in the January window, Crewe Alexandra, where it is understood he would have been installed as number one at a club chasing promotion from League Two.

United chiefs were left frustrated by his desire to stay put in the face of seemingly attractive opportunities to go and play regularly elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Courier Sport understands United succeeded in shaving around £2.6 million off the preposterous £6.9 million wage bill of 2022/23.

Indeed, while nobody at Tannadice desired relegation, there is now an appreciation that it did allow the club to rid itself of lavish contracts with more ease than the alternative.

A reset was possible.

The character profile

Without departed sporting director Tony Asghar and former head of recruitment Sean McGee, it was largely down to Goodwin and United chief executive Luigi Capuano to identify targets and build a squad.

They deserve immense credit for achieving that while overseeing necessary cost-cutting.

Dundee united manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin set about building a squad of big characters. Image: SNS

Docherty; Liam Grimshaw; Kevin Holt; Louis Moult; Declan Gallagher – been there, done it and ready for the scrap ahead. Dressing room Generals.

Goodwin made character profile a top priority throughout the recruitment process. “Too nice”, was his assessment of the relegated squad. He wanted leaders and fighters; players who despised losing.

Jack Walton would prove an inspired capture on loan from Luton Town, with the goalkeeper opting for United over several options in England’s League One.

Ollie Denham was a misfire, but one that was remedied with the signing of Sam McClelland on loan from St Johnstone in the winter.

While a slightly hackneyed sentiment, Tony Watt was like a new signing. His United career appeared to be circling the drain after being sent on loan to St Mirren in January 2023.

He was afforded a lifeline by Goodwin – apologising for an interview in which he expressed a desire to make the switch to the Buddies permanent – and grasped it with hard graft behind the scenes and efficacy on the pitch.

The former Celtic and Scotland striker notched 15 goals and served as Docherty’s vice-captain.

Dundee United attacker Tony Watt and wife Gabriella on the Tannadice turf.
Tony Watt, pictured with wife Gabriella was pivotal to United’s promotion. Image: SNS

One of Goodwin’s guiding principles is that a dressing room should police itself and the way he has assembled, and managed, the right balance of personalities is one of his biggest triumphs.

Building from the back

To describe United’s failed Premier Sports Cup campaign as a false start would be an understatement.

Following their 1-0 defeat against Spartans, club directors were subjected to a barrage of abuse from furious travelling fans at Ainslie Park and Dave Bowman became embroiled in a heated debate with a couple of punters.

It is understood that the United coach felt that some of the vitriol – particularly certain comments aimed at the Tangerines’ younger players that day – went over the score. He made that known.

Dundee United were beaten at The Spartans. Image: SNS.
United’s defeat at Spartans seems a long time ago now. Image: SNS.

But when the Championship commenced, Goodwin’s outfit looked well-oiled and rampant. Every inch the title favourites. They emerged unbeaten from the first quarter, accruing 21 points and conceding just FOUR goals.

Via smart signings and a diligent set-up, Goodwin oversaw a hell of a turnaround given the almost comical ineptitude of United’s defending the previous season.

There was only one thing stopping United from running away with the title: Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers rivalry

Ian Murray’s free-flowing Fifers were clinging onto the coattails courtesy of some delightful football and an otherworldly penchant for stirring comebacks and last-minute goals.

Underdogs on the pitch and disruptors off it; Rovers were always ready with a cutting tweet or pithy cartoon. United would have the last laugh but Raith had a giggle along the way.

Most of it was shrugged off. A bit of fun. Indeed, even Watt was known to be tickled by their image of him as a Corinthian figure, being knocked over by Shaun Byrne.

Jack Hamilton and Jack Walton square up after the former's heavy challenge
Jack Hamilton and Jack Walton square up after the former’s heavy challenge. Image: SNS

But there were spicier moments along the way.

The ‘Sliding into…’ tweet, which showed Walton being scythed down by Jack Hamilton during Raith’s 2-1 win in February, went unappreciated by some at United who felt that luxuriating in a reckless foul was out of order.

And the public back-and-forth regarding Rovers’ allocation being “cut” in February was a furore over nothing. Anyone who has taken their place in the Carling Stand of late will note that there are two turnstiles not in operation. That limits capacity.

It will be factored into work on Tannadice scheduled for the summer.

Less being rattled, more logistics.

Rovers, however, felt the reasoning could have been communicated more clearly and at an earlier date.

Andy Barrowman at Stark's Park on the day he was unveiled as CEO by Raith Rovers in May. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

On the park, United finally got the upper hand over their persistent foes with a 2-0 win in March. It was comfortable, comprehensive, and marked the start of a superb run of five wins in six games.

The Tangerines hit their stride when it mattered and, in doing so, banished the memories of a fairly underwhelming third quarter, during which Goodwin by his own admission “got things wrong”.

The lap of honour

As the players and staff completed their lap of honour last Friday night, plenty deserved their flowers.

Goodwin, generally inscrutable when the tapes roll, will never let on just how much pressure was associated with guiding United back to the Premiership.

After a nightmare end to life at Aberdeen and relegation with the Terrors, what was next if he failed in this role? Thankfully, now a moot question. That trophy in his hands was a weight off his shoulders.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and his son, James, share a magic moment
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and his son, James, share a magic moment. Image: Shutterstock.

Lee Sharp, Goodwin’s long-time assistant and friend, suffered the tragic loss of his partner Angela following a period of illness in December. This was professional success amid unimaginable personal heartbreak.

Moult went from playing 24 games in the previous FOUR seasons to scoring 20 goals and silencing the doubters. Watt’s redemption arc. Kai Fotheringham rippling the net 15 times in his maiden campaign as a United regular.

Walton setting a new club record for league clean sheets in a single campaign. Docherty’s leadership. Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann, the poster-boys for consistency. Glenn Middleton, the assist machine.

There are others not mentioned due to the pursuit of brevity rather than a lack of merit.

That ship called Dignity

“Would bring a tear to a glass eye,” tweeted one United fan, reflecting on Tannadice’s rendition of “Dignity” by Deacon Blue and, of course, penned by die-hard Arab Ricky Ross.

As an aside, if United take one lesson from this campaign, then it should be: get that tune played whenever the occasion, atmosphere or result calls for it. It was spine-tingling stuff.

It remains to be seen whether Ricky takes Tony Watt up on his offer to perform on the band’s next tour and, if so, what effect that has on ticket sales…

But on the subject of “the money in his kitty”, owner Ogren was an understated – if visibly thrilled – presence on Friday night.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager. Image: SNS

Captain Docherty invited him to the podium with the trophy (always good to stay in the big boss’ good books) but he declined. He didn’t appear keen to hog the spotlight.

Nevertheless, he will be centre-stage in the coming weeks; the man charged with green-lighting the club’s Premiership plans.

Being steward of United doesn’t get any easier. Or cheaper.

What are the expectations for next season? How much will Goodwin be allowed to spend? Will swirling rumours of external investment come to fruition? Will there be another big ticket project with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation?

Perhaps there will be scope to put those questions to the Minnesotan businessman during his time in Scotland. Despite being an amiable chap when casually chatting, he has little fondness for facing the media.

Regardless, a fascinating period lies ahead and, unlike last year, all Arabs can approach it with excitement and intrigue rather than trepidation and despair.

More from Dundee United

Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann recovers from 'nightmare' as Dundee United defender is quizzed on future
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's final flourish ticked all the right boxes
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren eyes Dundee United Supporters' Foundation backing for new 'project' as Tangerines owner…
4
Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead…
13
Louis Moult celebrates with Dundee United team-mates David Wotherspoon and Ross Graham. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals 'most nervous game' as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room
Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Dundee United's Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise
7
The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
VIDEO: Dundee United Scottish Championship title celebrations up close
David Wotherspoon warming up with Dundee United
David Wotherspoon departs Dundee United as St Johnstone legend confirms: 'My journey with the…
3
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice

Conversation