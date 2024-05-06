Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed

Kai Fotheringham also claimed a prize for Young Player of the Year.

By Alan Temple
Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald was a standout all season for United. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald notched a hat-trick at Dundee United’s player of the year awards.

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Year following a dazzling campaign in the Tangerines’ midfield. He scored five goals, while providing a creative and combative presence in the engine room during United’s march to the title.

Sibbald also won Players’ Player of the Year, underlining the appreciation his teammates, and Supporters’ Player of the Year following a public vote among fans.

Kai Fotheringham, 21, picked up the gong for Young Player of the Year after a prolific breakthrough campaign, rippling the net 15 times and producing seven assists.

Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Kai Fotheringham was named Young Player of the Year. Image: SNS

Goal of the Season went to Louis Moult for his astonishing lob from the halfway line against Inverness which secured the Terrors a 1-1 draw from an otherwise underwhelming afternoon in March.

Dundee United women’s Goal of the Season (to date, given their campaign is ongoing) went to Keira Chuter for a wonderful looping effort from distance against Rangers.

The event, held at the Apex Hotel in Dundee, returned after being cancelled last season in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the top-flight.

