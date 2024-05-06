Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed

Craig Sibbald notched a hat-trick at Dundee United’s player of the year awards.

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Year following a dazzling campaign in the Tangerines’ midfield. He scored five goals, while providing a creative and combative presence in the engine room during United’s march to the title.

Sibbald also won Players’ Player of the Year, underlining the appreciation his teammates, and Supporters’ Player of the Year following a public vote among fans.

Kai Fotheringham, 21, picked up the gong for Young Player of the Year after a prolific breakthrough campaign, rippling the net 15 times and producing seven assists.

Goal of the Season went to Louis Moult for his astonishing lob from the halfway line against Inverness which secured the Terrors a 1-1 draw from an otherwise underwhelming afternoon in March.

Dundee United women’s Goal of the Season (to date, given their campaign is ongoing) went to Keira Chuter for a wonderful looping effort from distance against Rangers.

The event, held at the Apex Hotel in Dundee, returned after being cancelled last season in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the top-flight.