Mark Ogren eyes Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation backing for new ‘project’ as Tangerines owner rules out selling shares to fans group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren eyes Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation backing for new ‘project’ as Tangerines owner rules out selling shares to fans group

Ogren is keen to agree on the next development that could benefit from DUSF's fundraising.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren in the Foundation Park main stand, made possible by DUSF backing. Image: Paul Reid

Mark Ogren has penned an open letter to members of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) expressing a desire to agree on the next “project” that can benefit from their backing.

However, the United owner has ruled out selling shares to the fans’ organisation, insisting that their partnership on “bricks and mortar” developments has been “successful” and should continue.

The DUSF boasts more than 2,200 members and has contributed £516,000 to United, including close to £400,000 going towards the redevelopment of Foundation Park (formerly Gussie Park).

However, with that impressive project now concluded – and providing an outstanding base for academy and women’s teams – an impasse has emerged regarding the next step.

Mark Ogren is flanked by Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie, left, and DUSF steering committee member Ged Bell
Ogren is flanked by academy director Paul Cowie, left, and DUSF steering committee member Ged Bell. Image: Paul Reid

In Ogren’s correspondence, seen by Courier Sport, he notes: “It has been almost a full calendar year since any funds were forwarded to the club.”

Ogren: Potential projects can start in the close season

While “reiterating gratitude” for DUSF’s support, he has encouraged them to liaise with the club and then alight on a preferred project on which to work with United. He suggested the wheels could even be put in motion in a matter of weeks.

Ogren wrote: “I believe that the vast majority of DUSF members have donated funds over a sustained period to provide ongoing financial support via two-party agreed projects.

“It has proven to be largely successful; and I hope this remains the aim of members.

“I am eager for the club and DUSF to work together to compile a collection of suggested projects that will allow DUSF members to then decide for which project they want their funds to be directed.”

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

He added: “As we approach the close season and prepare for life back in the Premiership, now would be a good time to discuss potential projects that we can begin in the close season.”

Ogren also noted: “The club remain committed to assisting DUSF in growing its membership through promotional activity and I pledge that this will continue and be enhanced in the coming months if we continued to work together on out next mutually agreed project.”

DUSF funds not for Tannadice “general maintenance”

Ogren used the letter to confirm that he will not entertain the sale of any of his shareholding to the DUSF after claiming the prospect was raised at a recent meeting with the group.

He continued: “It was suggested at this meeting by a member of the steering group that DUSF members wanted to move away from project-based investment into the club and were instead interested in acquiring shares either while I owned the club or via ‘stockpiling’ funds to ‘influence’ decision making with a future owner.

“In reply, I reiterated that I would not entertain selling shares to DUSF.”

A general view of Tannadice Park
The upkeep on Tannadice continues to be an expensive proposition. Image: SNS

Ogren, meanwhile, moved to clarify that United have at no point asked the DUSF to contribute funds towards the ongoing general maintenance of Tannadice.

However, he did underline that those costs are “rising every year” and, consequently, “would play an increasing role in the annual budget”.

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed
3
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead…
10
Louis Moult celebrates with Dundee United team-mates David Wotherspoon and Ross Graham. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals 'most nervous game' as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room
Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Dundee United's Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise
5
The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
VIDEO: Dundee United Scottish Championship title celebrations up close
David Wotherspoon warming up with Dundee United
David Wotherspoon departs Dundee United as St Johnstone legend confirms: 'My journey with the…
2
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice
The stunning tifo that greeted Dundee United and Partick Thistle
VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed…
3
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin 'so proud' as Dundee United boss urges: Don't take this for granted
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United 4-1 Partick Thistle: Tangerines celebrate promotion in style

Conversation