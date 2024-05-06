Mark Ogren eyes Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation backing for new ‘project’ as Tangerines owner rules out selling shares to fans group

Mark Ogren has penned an open letter to members of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) expressing a desire to agree on the next “project” that can benefit from their backing.

However, the United owner has ruled out selling shares to the fans’ organisation, insisting that their partnership on “bricks and mortar” developments has been “successful” and should continue.

The DUSF boasts more than 2,200 members and has contributed £516,000 to United, including close to £400,000 going towards the redevelopment of Foundation Park (formerly Gussie Park).

However, with that impressive project now concluded – and providing an outstanding base for academy and women’s teams – an impasse has emerged regarding the next step.

In Ogren’s correspondence, seen by Courier Sport, he notes: “It has been almost a full calendar year since any funds were forwarded to the club.”

Ogren: Potential projects can start in the close season

While “reiterating gratitude” for DUSF’s support, he has encouraged them to liaise with the club and then alight on a preferred project on which to work with United. He suggested the wheels could even be put in motion in a matter of weeks.

Ogren wrote: “I believe that the vast majority of DUSF members have donated funds over a sustained period to provide ongoing financial support via two-party agreed projects.

“It has proven to be largely successful; and I hope this remains the aim of members.

“I am eager for the club and DUSF to work together to compile a collection of suggested projects that will allow DUSF members to then decide for which project they want their funds to be directed.”

He added: “As we approach the close season and prepare for life back in the Premiership, now would be a good time to discuss potential projects that we can begin in the close season.”

Ogren also noted: “The club remain committed to assisting DUSF in growing its membership through promotional activity and I pledge that this will continue and be enhanced in the coming months if we continued to work together on out next mutually agreed project.”

DUSF funds not for Tannadice “general maintenance”

Ogren used the letter to confirm that he will not entertain the sale of any of his shareholding to the DUSF after claiming the prospect was raised at a recent meeting with the group.

He continued: “It was suggested at this meeting by a member of the steering group that DUSF members wanted to move away from project-based investment into the club and were instead interested in acquiring shares either while I owned the club or via ‘stockpiling’ funds to ‘influence’ decision making with a future owner.

“In reply, I reiterated that I would not entertain selling shares to DUSF.”

Ogren, meanwhile, moved to clarify that United have at no point asked the DUSF to contribute funds towards the ongoing general maintenance of Tannadice.

However, he did underline that those costs are “rising every year” and, consequently, “would play an increasing role in the annual budget”.