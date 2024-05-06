LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s final flourish ticked all the right boxes

Dundee United’s final Championship match ticked all the right boxes.

Though the Partick Thistle game maybe didn’t start off in the fashion the Tangerines were after, they finished the campaign in style.

In doing so they showed exactly why they are deserving champions this season.

The players enjoyed themselves on the pitch and the fans got to revel in a comprehensive victory.

Goals flew in, some cracking football played.

And, at the full-time whistle, it was good to see fans stay in the stands.

I think they’d got their pitch invasions out of their systems already!

That gave everyone the chance to enjoy the moment, players with their families and supporters too.

It was the perfect way to end a successful season.

Premiership better with Dundee United in it

Crucially, they’ll have given players, coaches and teams from the Premiership watching on a wee taste of what to expect from Dundee United next season.

The top-flight is a better place with United in it, clubs will certainly notice that when they count away supports next season.

And a Premiership derby is what everyone wants to see.

I already can’t wait for the first one next term.

The buzz around town and everything that goes with it.

It’s great for the city and great for Scottish football to have Dundee and Dundee United both in the Premiership again.