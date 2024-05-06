LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s final flourish ticked all the right boxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s final flourish ticked all the right boxes

A 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle showed everyone - Premiership opponents included - that the Tangerines were deserving champions.

Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after United hammered his former club. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s final Championship match ticked all the right boxes.

Though the Partick Thistle game maybe didn’t start off in the fashion the Tangerines were after, they finished the campaign in style.

In doing so they showed exactly why they are deserving champions this season.

The players enjoyed themselves on the pitch and the fans got to revel in a comprehensive victory.

Goals flew in, some cracking football played.

And, at the full-time whistle, it was good to see fans stay in the stands.

I think they’d got their pitch invasions out of their systems already!

That gave everyone the chance to enjoy the moment, players with their families and supporters too.

It was the perfect way to end a successful season.

Premiership better with Dundee United in it

Crucially, they’ll have given players, coaches and teams from the Premiership watching on a wee taste of what to expect from Dundee United next season.

The top-flight is a better place with United in it, clubs will certainly notice that when they count away supports next season.

Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult
Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United’s prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

And a Premiership derby is what everyone wants to see.

I already can’t wait for the first one next term.

The buzz around town and everything that goes with it.

It’s great for the city and great for Scottish football to have Dundee and Dundee United both in the Premiership again.

Conversation