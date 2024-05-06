Scott McMann recovers from ‘nightmare’ as Dundee United defender is quizzed on future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scott McMann recovers from ‘nightmare’ as Dundee United defender is quizzed on future

McMann is one of several players out of contract in the coming weeks.

Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Scott McMann insists guiding Dundee United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking “means everything” to him after describing the previous campaign as “a nightmare”.

McMann, 27, acknowledges that “confidence was shot” during United’s dismal descent to relegation in 2022/23, with McMann and a host of his teammates visibly toiling.

However, he has been reborn this season – particularly going forward – and played a pivotal role in United’s Championship title win. McMann even opened his account for the club, rippling the net twice.

And as one of the players who stuck around following the drop, driven to make amends and get the club back up, his pride is palpable.

A dejected Dundee United defender Scott McMann
Scott McMann, cutting a dejected figure last season. Image: SNS

“This is my first ever medal in professional football and it means everything to me,” beamed McMann. “Last season was disappointing and to bounce back like we did was really pleasing.

“Last year was tough for me. It was tough on everyone.

“This season, it’s been great to stay in the team, stay fit – and I feel like I’ve contributed to the success we’ve had, which has been good.

“I’ve had a new lease of life. I think everyone’s confidence was shot last season. It was just a nightmare. So, to put that right, and repay the club and its fans, has been really pleasing.”

McMann: We need to “savour” these moments

Despite a dip in the third quarter of league campaign – Goodwin has admitted that he “got things wrong” during that spell – United can now reflect on a fine season.

The best points total since Rangers in 2016; the joint-meanest defence since the second tier restructured to a 36-game calendar in 1994. The Terrors were worthy champions.

Scott McMann celebrates finding the net for Dundee United
Scott McMann celebrates finding the net for United against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“There have been tough moments, particularly around February and March,” continued McMann.

“But I think, if you zoom out and look at the whole season, the points tally and goal difference – how few we’ve conceded – then it’s been a solid season.

“The gaffer emphasised the message all season; how rarely in football you go through a career picking up loads of trophies and medals. So, you need to savour these moments and we’ll reflect on a good campaign.”

McMann wants to stay

McMann is among a swathe of first-team stars who are out of contract in the coming weeks but, after 108 appearances with the Tangerines, he has no desire to look elsewhere.

And given his resurgence under Goodwin and superb partnership with Glenn Middleton on the left flank, it would be a surprise if he is not given the opportunity to stay at Tannadice.

A delighted Scott McMann
Scott McMann oars in delight. Image: SNS

He added: “Do I want to stay? 100 per cent. Absolutely. I would love to stay here.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at this club, and I want that to continue.

We’ll just enjoy the celebrations and see what comes during the next week or two.”

