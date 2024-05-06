Scott McMann recovers from ‘nightmare’ as Dundee United defender is quizzed on future

Scott McMann insists guiding Dundee United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking “means everything” to him after describing the previous campaign as “a nightmare”.

McMann, 27, acknowledges that “confidence was shot” during United’s dismal descent to relegation in 2022/23, with McMann and a host of his teammates visibly toiling.

However, he has been reborn this season – particularly going forward – and played a pivotal role in United’s Championship title win. McMann even opened his account for the club, rippling the net twice.

And as one of the players who stuck around following the drop, driven to make amends and get the club back up, his pride is palpable.

“This is my first ever medal in professional football and it means everything to me,” beamed McMann. “Last season was disappointing and to bounce back like we did was really pleasing.

“Last year was tough for me. It was tough on everyone.

“This season, it’s been great to stay in the team, stay fit – and I feel like I’ve contributed to the success we’ve had, which has been good.

“I’ve had a new lease of life. I think everyone’s confidence was shot last season. It was just a nightmare. So, to put that right, and repay the club and its fans, has been really pleasing.”

McMann: We need to “savour” these moments

Despite a dip in the third quarter of league campaign – Goodwin has admitted that he “got things wrong” during that spell – United can now reflect on a fine season.

The best points total since Rangers in 2016; the joint-meanest defence since the second tier restructured to a 36-game calendar in 1994. The Terrors were worthy champions.

“There have been tough moments, particularly around February and March,” continued McMann.

“But I think, if you zoom out and look at the whole season, the points tally and goal difference – how few we’ve conceded – then it’s been a solid season.

“The gaffer emphasised the message all season; how rarely in football you go through a career picking up loads of trophies and medals. So, you need to savour these moments and we’ll reflect on a good campaign.”

McMann wants to stay

McMann is among a swathe of first-team stars who are out of contract in the coming weeks but, after 108 appearances with the Tangerines, he has no desire to look elsewhere.

And given his resurgence under Goodwin and superb partnership with Glenn Middleton on the left flank, it would be a surprise if he is not given the opportunity to stay at Tannadice.

He added: “Do I want to stay? 100 per cent. Absolutely. I would love to stay here.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at this club, and I want that to continue.

“We’ll just enjoy the celebrations and see what comes during the next week or two.”