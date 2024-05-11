Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was ‘slaughtered’ during Dundee United title party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was ‘slaughtered’ during Dundee United title party

The Tannadice starlet is '100%' ready for the step up to the Premiership.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Kai Fotheringham is confident he can carry his superb Championship form into top-flight football with Dundee United.

Fotheringham, 21, notched 15 goals and seven assists as Jim Goodwin’s men marched to the title, deservedly claiming United’s Young Player of the Year last weekend.

Despite previously shining on loan with Stirling Albion, it was the youngster’s first full season as a Terrors’ regular – and he grasped the golden opportunity with both hands.

However, Fotheringham is acutely aware that a massive step up in standard awaits; one he is ready to embrace.

A delighted Kai Fotheringham with the Championship trophy
A delighted Fotheringham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

He said: “I’ll take two to three weeks to completely switch off from football. It’s a long season and I think it’s important to totally blank out the game and be ready to hit the ground running when we come back in pre-season.

“Every footballer wants to play in the top league in the country and I really want to attack that challenge.

“I want to show what I can do. My aim for next year is to really prove I can have an impact in a higher league and against tougher opponents.

“Do I think I can? 100%. I believe in my ability – it’s just about being consistent within my game and showing it, week-in, week-out.”

Fotheringham: ‘I was getting slaughtered’

Fotheringham revealed that hitting goal number 15 was a major target as he went into the final game of the season against Partick Thistle.

He achieved that with a clinical finish, slotting home United’s second in a 4-1 triumph last Friday evening.

It capped a magical night for a homegrown title hero, with plenty of family and friends there to enjoy the moment.

The Dundee United players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
The Dundee United players celebrate their Scottish Championship title. Image; SNS

“On a personal note, I went into that last game of the season looking for that goal to take me to 15 for the season,” he recalled.

“I had a few chances in the first half, so it was a nice moment when I saw the ball hit the back of the net.

“And in front of that immense crowd, it was a special feeling. The whole night was one of the best in my career so far.”

He added: “The boys were slaughtering me for how many people I had on the pitch – about 20 family members! But it’s not every day you win a league. It was special.”

Goodwin target revealed

Fotheringham’s drive and determination to improve shines through when he assesses his campaign as a whole, suggesting it could have been more prolific.

He added: “There’s a bit of me still disappointed because I think I could have had 20 goals-plus from the positions I’ve got into, but I can’t complain – and want to build on that next year.”

Kai Fotheringham makes it 2-1 to Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham makes it 2-1 to United against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Reflecting on United’s title triumph, Fotheringham confirmed the points challenge Goodwin set for his charges earlier in the season; something alluded to during the campaign but never confirmed.

“He (Goodwin) set a point target for us this season which was 72 points,” continued Fotheringham.

“We blew through that with 75, which is one of the top points totals over the last 20 years – and this isn’t an easy league, at all.”

