Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit

Dundee United will miss out on a sell-on fee for ex-Tannadice favourite Jeando Fuchs after the midfielder departed Peterborough United at the end of his contract.

Fuchs, 26, made just 11 appearances in 2023/24 due to serious thigh and knee injuries and confirmed his exit just days after the Posh’s League One playoff semi-final defeat against Oxford United.

The combative Cameroonian enjoyed a total of 61 outings for Peterborough after joining the club from United for a fee in the region of £150,000 in January 2022.

Courier Sport understands a healthy sell-on percentage was inserted as part of that deal and, given there was interest in Fuchs in the summer of 2022 and he was made available for transfer in 2023, it seemed that would pay dividends.

However, no switch came to fruition and the player has seen out his contract.

Fuch’s message to supporters

Confirming his exit on Instagram, Fuchs addressed the Posh support: “The past two years have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by challenging injuries and unforgettable moments on the field.

“Your support during my time at the club, through both the good times and the tough, has meant a lot to me. It has been an honour to fight for our team, driven by your cheers and passion.

“Thank you for embracing me as part of this incredible community.”

Fuchs played 48 games for United following his arrival from Alaves in 2020, winning over Arabs with his energy and aggression, and helping the Tangerines establish themselves in the top flight.