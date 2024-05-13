Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit

United would have been due a significant portion of any switch Fuchs made.

By Alan Temple
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United will miss out on a sell-on fee for ex-Tannadice favourite Jeando Fuchs after the midfielder departed Peterborough United at the end of his contract.

Fuchs, 26, made just 11 appearances in 2023/24 due to serious thigh and knee injuries and confirmed his exit just days after the Posh’s League One playoff semi-final defeat against Oxford United.

The combative Cameroonian enjoyed a total of 61 outings for Peterborough after joining the club from United for a fee in the region of £150,000 in January 2022.

Jeando Fuchs in action for Dundee United
Jeando Fuchs has been a dominant force for Dundee United

Courier Sport understands a healthy sell-on percentage was inserted as part of that deal and, given there was interest in Fuchs in the summer of 2022 and he was made available for transfer in 2023, it seemed that would pay dividends.

However, no switch came to fruition and the player has seen out his contract.

Fuch’s message to supporters

Confirming his exit on Instagram, Fuchs addressed the Posh support: “The past two years have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by challenging injuries and unforgettable moments on the field.

“Your support during my time at the club, through both the good times and the tough, has meant a lot to me. It has been an honour to fight for our team, driven by your cheers and passion.

“Thank you for embracing me as part of this incredible community.”

Jeando Fuchs during his time in Scotland
All smiles: Fuchs during his Tangerines days. Image: SNS

Fuchs played 48 games for United following his arrival from Alaves in 2020, winning over Arabs with his energy and aggression, and helping the Tangerines establish themselves in the top flight.

Conversation