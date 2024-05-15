Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint

Sam McClelland admits winning the Championship with Dundee United has given him the taste for silverware.

The Northern Ireland international was outstanding during the run-in for the Tangerines, helping Jim Goodwin’s men to four clean sheets in their final six Championship games and winning five of those.

And, despite not technically meeting the appearance threshold (nine outings) to claim a medal, the club ensured the 22-year departed Tannadice with one following the wild celebrations on May 3.

“It was my first senior medal,” added loan star McClelland. “It is great to win something and be in the heart of the celebrations.

“You see what it means to so many people and it gives me the hunger to go and hopefully win a few more things in my career.

“It was the first time in my career lifting a trophy and hopefully it won’t be the last.”

He added: “My mum and dad were at Tannadice for the trophy presentation. They flew across from Limavady in Northern Ireland.

“They came over two weeks ago and my mum has been over the last month a lot more than she has in recent years.

“It was good to share the moment and have them on the pitch with me. That is what it is all about.”

McClelland: I feel comfortable and in control

McClelland will report for duty at parent club St Johnstone in June, determined to hit the ground running after a serious ankle injury robbed him of three months of action with the Saintees last term.

He then initially struggled to break into the United side after arriving on loan in February.

However, the promising defender is adamant his confidence is now sky high.

“I started the season in the St Johnstone team, got that injury and was out for quite a long time,” he continued. “It was frustrating. Then I went to Dundee United, and I wasn’t playing straight away, either.

“But I played a lot of games back-to-back towards the end of the season.

“It has built confidence in my own game.

“I felt a lot more comfortable and in control.”