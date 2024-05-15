Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint

The Northern Ireland international was a standout during the run-in.

Sam McClelland, left, enjoys the celebration
McClelland, left, enjoys the celebrations. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam McClelland admits winning the Championship with Dundee United has given him the taste for silverware.

The Northern Ireland international was outstanding during the run-in for the Tangerines, helping Jim Goodwin’s men to four clean sheets in their final six Championship games and winning five of those.

And, despite not technically meeting the appearance threshold (nine outings) to claim a medal, the club ensured the 22-year departed Tannadice with one following the wild celebrations on May 3.

Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans
Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was my first senior medal,” added loan star McClelland. “It is great to win something and be in the heart of the celebrations.

“You see what it means to so many people and it gives me the hunger to go and hopefully win a few more things in my career.

It was the first time in my career lifting a trophy and hopefully it won’t be the last.”

He added: “My mum and dad were at Tannadice for the trophy presentation. They flew across from Limavady in Northern Ireland.

“They came over two weeks ago and my mum has been over the last month a lot more than she has in recent years.

“It was good to share the moment and have them on the pitch with me. That is what it is all about.”

McClelland: I feel comfortable and in control

McClelland will report for duty at parent club St Johnstone in June, determined to hit the ground running after a serious ankle injury robbed him of three months of action with the Saintees last term.

He then initially struggled to break into the United side after arriving on loan in February.

However, the promising defender is adamant his confidence is now sky high.

Sam McClelland, left, and fellow title winner Glenn Middleton on the night United officially won the league in Airdrie
Sam McClelland, left, and fellow title winner Glenn Middleton on the night United officially won the league in Airdrie. Image: SNS

“I started the season in the St Johnstone team, got that injury and was out for quite a long time,” he continued. “It was frustrating. Then I went to Dundee United, and I wasn’t playing straight away, either.

“But I played a lot of games back-to-back towards the end of the season.

“It has built confidence in my own game.

“I felt a lot more comfortable and in control.”

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald puts pen to paper for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald future 'never in question' as Dundee United ace signs new contract
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United…
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans.
Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for…
11
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit
Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT…
24
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was 'slaughtered' during Dundee United title party
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations, as fans flood the field
Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…
Chris Mochrie jumps ove the advertising hoardings after he scores for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Mochrie attracting Dunfermline interest, as freed Dundee United kid is eyed for…
10
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and head of recruitment Michael Cairney (right).
Jim Goodwin makes 'most important job' declaration as Dundee United boss lifts lid on…
24

Conversation