Craig Sibbald future ‘never in question’ as Dundee United ace signs new contract

Craig Sibbald insists his Tannadice future was “never in question” after penning a new contract with Dundee United.

Sibbald, 27, has signed a deal until the summer of 2026 following a superb campaign with the Tangerines.

The combative midfielder landed a TREBLE at the club’s annual awards ceremony, being named Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year after starring during their Championship title win.

And he has ended lingering uncertainty over his future by signing up for United’s Premiership push.

He told United’s official club website: “Every player wants to challenge themselves and we’re looking forward to being back where we belong next season.

“Playing in front of the Dundee United fans has been a pleasure and I’ve loved my time here. Extending for another two years was never in question.”

Sibbald dubbed “invauable”

Sibbald joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2022 and was one of the only players to emerge from the ashes of United’s relegation with any credit.

He continued that form into the Championship, notching five goals.

Sibbald has made 80 appearances for United and is likely to be a valuable part of Jim Goodwin’s squad next term, having proved himself an adept top-flight performer with the Tangerines and Livingston.

Goodwin added: “Securing Craig’s services is a significant boost as we continue preparing for our return to the Premiership.

“He showed his quality over the entire season and is a player who improves those around him.

“His consistency on the pitch is invaluable, and we’re delighted to have him committed to the cause.”