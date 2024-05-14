Craig Sibbald future ‘never in question’ as Dundee United ace signs new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald future ‘never in question’ as Dundee United ace signs new contract

Sibbald has penned a deal until the summer of 2026.

Craig Sibbald puts pen to paper for Dundee United
Sibbald puts pen to paper. Image: Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Craig Sibbald insists his Tannadice future was “never in question” after penning a new contract with Dundee United.

Sibbald, 27, has signed a deal until the summer of 2026 following a superb campaign with the Tangerines.

The combative midfielder landed a TREBLE at the club’s annual awards ceremony, being named Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year after starring during their Championship title win.

And he has ended lingering uncertainty over his future by signing up for United’s Premiership push.

A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
Craig Sibbald enjoyed an outstanding season with the Tangerines. Image: SNS

He told United’s official club website: “Every player wants to challenge themselves and we’re looking forward to being back where we belong next season.

“Playing in front of the Dundee United fans has been a pleasure and I’ve loved my time here. Extending for another two years was never in question.”

Sibbald dubbed “invauable”

Sibbald joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2022 and was one of the only players to emerge from the ashes of United’s relegation with any credit.

He continued that form into the Championship, notching five goals.

Sibbald has made 80 appearances for United and is likely to be a valuable part of Jim Goodwin’s squad next term, having proved himself an adept top-flight performer with the Tangerines and Livingston.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald in action versus Airdrie
Dundee United’s Craig Sibbald in action versus Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Goodwin added: “Securing Craig’s services is a significant boost as we continue preparing for our return to the Premiership.

“He showed his quality over the entire season and is a player who improves those around him.

“His consistency on the pitch is invaluable, and we’re delighted to have him committed to the cause.”

Conversation