Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year

Jim Goodwin has been named the Scottish Championship manager of the year after leading Dundee United to the league title.

Raith Rovers put up a fine title challenge for much of the season but the Tangerines pulled away in the final weeks.

In the end, United won the league by six points and with a whopping +50 goal difference.

It is the fourth award Goodwin has picked up this season after three monthly awards.

The Terrors boss was named manager of the month for September, October and April.

Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans

“It’s a real honour to be named the Glen’s Vodka Championship manager of the season,” said Goodwin.

“As with any individual accolade, these awards are for everybody at the football club and represent the hard work and collective effort we’ve all shown this season.

“Without that, it would not be possible for us to succeed.

“The scenes at the end of our final home match were something really special, and I’m glad that the occasion could be enjoyed with families, friends and our supporters.

“Gaining promotion at the first time of asking was a tremendous achievement – and one everyone connected with the club should be proud of.

“As we all know, it’s never about an individual in this game.

“I’d like to personally thank the supporters for their tremendous backing and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to the new season getting under way.”