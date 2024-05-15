Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year

The Terrors boss guided his side back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

By Craig Cairns
Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the year. Image: 3x1 Group

Jim Goodwin has been named the Scottish Championship manager of the year after leading Dundee United to the league title.

Raith Rovers put up a fine title challenge for much of the season but the Tangerines pulled away in the final weeks.

In the end, United won the league by six points and with a whopping +50 goal difference.

It is the fourth award Goodwin has picked up this season after three monthly awards.

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Job done: Jim Goodwin poses with his prize for guiding United back to the big time. Image: SNS

The Terrors boss was named manager of the month for September, October and April.

Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans

“It’s a real honour to be named the Glen’s Vodka Championship manager of the season,” said Goodwin.

“As with any individual accolade, these awards are for everybody at the football club and represent the hard work and collective effort we’ve all shown this season.

“Without that, it would not be possible for us to succeed.

The scenes at the end of our final home match were something really special, and I’m glad that the occasion could be enjoyed with families, friends and our supporters.

“Gaining promotion at the first time of asking was a tremendous achievement – and one everyone connected with the club should be proud of.

“As we all know, it’s never about an individual in this game.

“I’d like to personally thank the supporters for their tremendous backing and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to the new season getting under way.”

