Dundee United Dundee United ace named 'most impactful' Championship player – and it's not Louis Moult or Craig Sibbald A new study has ranked the top performers in the second tier. By Alan Temple May 16 2024, 8:47am Craig Sibbald scooped a treble at Dundee United's annual awards. Kai Fotheringham walked away with the young player of the year prize. Louis Moult was this week named cinch Championship player of the year. However, Tony Watt has been spotlighted as the "most impactful" player in the second tier in a new study. The Swiss number-crunchers at the CIES Football Observatory have published an analysis of 54 league around the world – including the Scottish Championship – which combines six key areas of performance. Defensive duels, distribution, successful dribbles, chance creation, finishing and aerial play were all taken into account to compile a final score. Watt tops the ranking, with United predictably dominating the list – providing eight of the top ten. Top 10 "most impactful" Championship players according to the CIES Football Observatory Tony Watt (Dundee United) Louis Moult (Dundee United) Kevin Holt (Dundee United) Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) Declan Gallagher (Dundee United) Scott McMann (Dundee United) Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) Harry Milne (Partick Thistle)
