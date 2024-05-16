Dundee United ace named ‘most impactful’ Championship player – and it’s not Louis Moult or Craig Sibbald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United ace named ‘most impactful’ Championship player – and it’s not Louis Moult or Craig Sibbald

A new study has ranked the top performers in the second tier.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Dundee United lift the Championship trophy after United hammered his former club. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald scooped a treble at Dundee United’s annual awards.

Kai Fotheringham walked away with the young player of the year prize. 

Louis Moult was this week named cinch Championship player of the year.

However, Tony Watt has been spotlighted as the “most impactful” player in the second tier in a new study.

DUndee United ace Tony Watt will be back in the top-flight with the Tangerines next term
United ace Tony Watt will be back in the top-flight with the Tangerines next term. Image: SNS

The Swiss number-crunchers at the CIES Football Observatory have published an analysis of 54 league around the world – including the Scottish Championship –  which combines six key areas of performance.

Defensive duels, distribution, successful dribbles, chance creation, finishing and aerial play were all taken into account to compile a final score.

Watt tops the ranking, with United predictably dominating the list – providing eight of the top ten.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt, right, soaks up the atmosphere with teammate Louis Moult
Louis Moult, left, and Kevin Holt and numbers two and three, respectively. Image: SNS

Top 10 “most impactful” Championship players according to the CIES Football Observatory

  1. Tony Watt (Dundee United)
  2. Louis Moult (Dundee United)
  3. Kevin Holt (Dundee United)
  4. Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United)
  5. Declan Gallagher (Dundee United)
  6. Scott McMann (Dundee United)
  7. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers)
  8. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)
  9. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United)
  10. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle)

 

 

