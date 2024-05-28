Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton names Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty Premiership target

Glenn Middleton has named the Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty targets for his return to the Premiership.

The attacker was a vital cog in the Dundee United promotion machine last season, appearing in every competitive match while racking up 14 assists and five goals.

Having thrived in the top flight already with St Johnstone, the step up from the Championship holds no fears for Middleton.

In fact, he believes he’s now even better placed to shine on Scottish football’s biggest stage.

He said: “I’m genuinely really looking forward to it. The message will be clear coming in from pre-season, what the manager’s demands will be.

“There is no need to fear anything going into next year. As a club and as a team, we are more than capable of competing to our level, where we set our realistic targets.

“The challenge [for me] will be to get the same number of assists next season.

“You see boys that have played in [the Championship] in the last couple of seasons – at Killie, for example, Danny Armstrong, how well he’s done since he’s gone back up.

“I can take confidence from that. It shows that you can do it in both divisions and then maybe get some plaudits off the back of that as well.

“That is the main aim, to carry it on next year.”

Spending a season in the Championship would have been the last thing on Middleton’s mind after signing for Dundee United in the summer of 2022.

But after standing up to the mental and physical elements of the test, the 24-year-old reckons he’s a better player for it.

“This league hasn’t been easy at all, in terms of the teams and the style of play,” he explained.

“I know there was an expectation we would win the league but we put that on ourselves as well.

“To carry it out with a few games spare, we’ve done really well.

“Defensively more than anything, I have improved this season, in terms of being more reliable. Hopefully the manager sees that. I’m there more often than not if I need to do a defensive job.

“I wanted to bring my all-round game up a level or so. Hopefully it’s put me in the best shape possible for next year.”

He added: “Next season is a clean slate.

“It could be a new Dundee United, the start of something special, hopefully.

“Under the current manager, we’ll never get carried away or too down in the dumps if things aren’t going right..

“There’s a real good environment here, it’s one of the best changing rooms if been in.

“There’s a real good rapport around everyone, it’s an enjoyable place to be every day.

“I completely respect the demands that are put on your here, playing for this club and by the fans.

“They have every right to that after what this club has achieved in the past.”