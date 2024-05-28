Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton names Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty Premiership target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton names Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty Premiership target

Middleton's assists helped the Tangerines to the Championship title last season.

Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton has been loving his fooball at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Glenn Middleton has named the Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty targets for his return to the Premiership.

The attacker was a vital cog in the Dundee United promotion machine last season, appearing in every competitive match while racking up 14 assists and five goals.

Having thrived in the top flight already with St Johnstone, the step up from the Championship holds no fears for Middleton.

In fact, he believes he’s now even better placed to shine on Scottish football’s biggest stage.

Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the troph
Glenn Middleton, right, was United’s Mr Durability last season, and an assist machine. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m genuinely really looking forward to it. The message will be clear coming in from pre-season, what the manager’s demands will be.

“There is no need to fear anything going into next year. As a club and as a team, we are more than capable of competing to our level, where we set our realistic targets.

“The challenge [for me] will be to get the same number of assists next season.

“You see boys that have played in [the Championship] in the last couple of seasons – at Killie, for example, Danny Armstrong, how well he’s done since he’s gone back up.

“I can take confidence from that. It shows that you can do it in both divisions and then maybe get some plaudits off the back of that as well.

“That is the main aim, to carry it on next year.”

Danny Armstrong has been a top performer as Kilmarnock secured a fourth placed finish. Image: SNS

Spending a season in the Championship would have been the last thing on Middleton’s mind after signing for Dundee United in the summer of 2022.

But after standing up to the mental and physical elements of the test, the 24-year-old reckons he’s a better player for it.

“This league hasn’t been easy at all, in terms of the teams and the style of play,” he explained.

“I know there was an expectation we would win the league but we put that on ourselves as well.

“To carry it out with a few games spare, we’ve done really well.

“Defensively more than anything, I have improved this season, in terms of being more reliable. Hopefully the manager sees that. I’m there more often than not if I need to do a defensive job.

Glenn Middleton’s contribution last season was appreciated by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

“I wanted to bring my all-round game up a level or so. Hopefully it’s put me in the best shape possible for next year.”

He added: “Next season is a clean slate.

“It could be a new Dundee United, the start of something special, hopefully.

“Under the current manager, we’ll never get carried away or too down in the dumps if things aren’t going right..

“There’s a real good environment here, it’s one of the best changing rooms if been in.

“There’s a real good rapport around everyone, it’s an enjoyable place to be every day.

“I completely respect the demands that are put on your here, playing for this club and by the fans.

“They have every right to that after what this club has achieved in the past.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's secret weapon already emerging ahead of Premiership return
23
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 Dundee United goals
The Making of Kai Fotheringham: From brutal academy axe and YEAR on the sidelines…
10
Louis Appere
Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side
6
Brodie Greenwood celebrates her winning goal for Dundee United women. Image: Richard Wiseman
Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21…
4
Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards
12
Lawrence Shankland, pictured after receiving his first Scotland call while a United player in the Championship
Lawrence Shankland at Dundee United: Inside story of how two years at Tannadice helped…
Dundee United WFC striker Morgan Steedman.
Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day
Dundee United's Louis Moult bites in to his Championship medal
Louis Moult reveals 'goosebump moments' with Dundee United fans as star aims to smash…
Tony Watt praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt backs 'top manager' Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape

Conversation