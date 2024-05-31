EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry

The Tangerines are not the only club keen on the left-back.

Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are in the hunt for in-demand former Cheltenham Town left-back Will Ferry.

The 23-year-old is a free agent after quitting Cheltenham in the aftermath of the club’s relegation to League Two last season.

Despite a miserable campaign for the Robins – who counted ex-United full-back Liam Smith in their ranks – Ferry was considered one of their most consistent performers and has attracted interest from north and south of the border.

Dundee United target Will Ferry (right) fires in a cross against Barnsley. Image: Shutterstock

A former Ireland U/21 international, Ferry made 82 appearances for Cheltenham after joining the club from Southampton in 2022.

He also enjoyed a loan spell with Crawley Town.

United are seeking a replacement for the departed Scott McMann, while Ferry is also attracting interest from another Scottish Premiership outfit.

Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann left Dundee United after helping them to win the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Ferry is thought to fit the Terrors’ profile in terms of age, potential for growth and, ultimately, resale value as the Tangerines aim to become a self-sustainable top-flight operation.

He can play anywhere on the left side, having even been deployed as a winger in his youth.

United have also been linked with a move for North Macedonian flyer Kristijan Trapanovski in recent days, while Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald and Ross Graham have all been tied to new contracts.

