EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry

Dundee United are in the hunt for in-demand former Cheltenham Town left-back Will Ferry.

The 23-year-old is a free agent after quitting Cheltenham in the aftermath of the club’s relegation to League Two last season.

Despite a miserable campaign for the Robins – who counted ex-United full-back Liam Smith in their ranks – Ferry was considered one of their most consistent performers and has attracted interest from north and south of the border.

A former Ireland U/21 international, Ferry made 82 appearances for Cheltenham after joining the club from Southampton in 2022.

He also enjoyed a loan spell with Crawley Town.

United are seeking a replacement for the departed Scott McMann, while Ferry is also attracting interest from another Scottish Premiership outfit.

Ferry is thought to fit the Terrors’ profile in terms of age, potential for growth and, ultimately, resale value as the Tangerines aim to become a self-sustainable top-flight operation.

He can play anywhere on the left side, having even been deployed as a winger in his youth.

United have also been linked with a move for North Macedonian flyer Kristijan Trapanovski in recent days, while Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald and Ross Graham have all been tied to new contracts.