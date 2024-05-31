JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to understand modern football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to understand modern football

Ross County striker Murray's fantastic goal record means he'll be a wanted man this summer.

Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

I saw some Dundee United fans rubbish the idea that the club might be interested in Simon Murray because of his age.

The obsession with miles on the clock in Scottish football remains misguided.

The 32-year-old Dundonian, rumoured to be interesting both city clubs in the January window, has scored 23 goals in 46 games this season.

The Ross County striker’s one goal every two games average is superb striking, but ageism among some fans is alive and well.

Murray is athletic, fast and strong, has stamina to burn, no recent injury history, and has netted regularly in a struggling team.

Simon Murray (centre) celebrates scoring for Ross County in their play-off win over Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Craig Brewster one of United’s finest ever servants who won them their first Scottish Cup and played until he was 40, so Murray is a youngster by comparison.

Murray says he feels in his prime and his energy levels and performances this season back that up.

Each individual must be judged on their own physical attributes, but some players have the capacity to defy the biological clock.

There have always been such players; Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Inter and AC Milan played until he was 41 and there are many others who have defied the ageing process to perform at top level.

Modern sports science, tailored fitness plans, good diet and regular monitoring can all contribute to increased longevity in football, but some players simply have the genetic and physical make up to play longer than others.

I don’t know whether Murray is on the radar of either city club, but anyone knocking the signing of a man with his scoring record and all round link-up play is living in the past in terms of understanding modern football.

Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.
Inverness are to train at Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park in Fife. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Inverness Caley Thistle’s decision to move their training base to Fife is a slap in the face for the idea of a genuine link between fans and team.

St Johnstone train in Perth, Dundee train in Dundee, while United train at St Andrews, but that’s only a hop across the Tay.

Inverness are set to abandon their home city in hopes of attracting players from the central belt, where they say housing and travel are cheaper.

The only link with the Highlands will be their home games.

In 2015, I was on their open top bus interviewing manager John Hughes after their Scottish Cup win. Now those memories and ambitions are tarnished.

Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Esson celebrate wuth Inverness’ Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

I hope fan power and political pressure, which is being mobilised to stop this ill-conceived plan, can be brought to bear on the board at Inverness.

The club have competed strongly in the past and, along with Ross County, 12 miles up the road, managed to attract decent players from elsewhere.

Fans like to see their heroes in and around their towns.

If a football club means anything at all it has to have deep roots in its home area.

Without them, it’s simply a collection of gladiators for hire without any real feeling for the community.

