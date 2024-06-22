4 Dundee United talking points: How did new boys fare in Brechin City outing?

Dundee United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory over Brechin City.

New signings Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj and Will Ferry all made their non-competitive debuts for the Tangerines, with the latter teeing up Kai Fotheringham’s opening goal during a fine outing.

United should have extended their lead during a dominant first period, with Louis Moult, Fotheringham, Alan Domeracki and Ross Docherty all threatening.

Tony Watt struck the bar after the interval, while the experienced striker would see another effort ruled out.

However, he would not be denied, slamming home from close-range with five minutes left on the clock, reacting superbly to a kind break of the ball.

Courier Sport was at Glebe Park to analyse the talking points.

The shape of things to come?

United’s recruitment this summer has hinted towards a switch to a back-three.

Will Ferry and Ryan Strain are two of the club’s marquee arrivals – the Tangerines were forced to fight off strong competition from south of the border for the duo – and both are more comfortable as wingbacks than orthodox full-backs.

And Goodwin’s maiden selection of the 2024/25 campaign did indeed reflect that, with the visitors deploying a fluid 3-4-3 shape.

In possession, wide forwards Rory MacLeod and Fotheringham tucked in, allowing Ferry and Scott Constable to bomb forward. The benefit of that was immediately evident in the opener.

A Constable cross found Ferry, whose knockdown was volleyed home from eight yards by Fotheringham.

When defending in their own territory, the shape became a 5-4-1 when defending their own territory but, in truth, they were scarcely tested during a low-key affair.

New signings under the microscope

Ferry was arguably United’s best player during the first period.

He was a constant menace at left full-back, pushing forward, whipping in dangerous deliveries, and getting one decent shot away after dashing into the box. Looks to have energy and confidence to burn.

A fine opening 45 minutes in Tangerine was capped with an assist.

One first-team player – who shall remain nameless – noted prior to the encounter, “the first thing Vicko (Sevelj) did in training was a slide tackle and I’m thinking: “He’ll do for me!””

Sevelj had little cause to display those aggressive instincts, but one crunching challenge on Sean Hastie – which cause both men to crumple in a heap – did illustrate his competitive side.

He did showcase his technical aptitude in possession, stepping out from the backline and spraying some very tidy passes. One raking 50-yard ball to Ferry was particularly impressive. Promising.

Dave Richards, meanwhile, had almost an entirely watching brief before making way for Jack Newman at the break. Decent enough with the ball at his feet barring one sclaffed clearance, and vocal.

But the former St Johnstone stopper didn’t have a save to make.

Kevin Holt collision…and confusion

The only negative for Goodwin’s men was the sight of a bloodied Kevin Holt being replaced in the second period after a nasty clash of heads.

Holt initially attempted to stand up but, visibly stumbling and with a cut above his eye, the correct decision was taken to immediately withdraw him from the action.

Ross Graham, who had been replaced at the break, warmed up and put his kit back on ahead of being reintroduced, but Goodwin was left exasperated after being told that would not be permitted.

A moment of bureaucracy that exemplifies why Goodwin prefers to play pre-season bounce games behind closed doors.

Youngster Sean Borland eventually entered the fray.

Young guns get the chance to shine

A host of talented teenagers were afforded the chance to perform in front of around 1,000 visiting Arabs.

While silly to over-analyse a fairly sedate kick-about, Domeracki and Constable were constantly involved in the first half, with the latter playing a major role in Fotheringham’s goal.

Highly-rated winger Brandon Forbes, utilised as a right wingback after the break, was excellent, dancing past opponents and putting in a sumptuous cross from which Watt headed against the bar.

Lewis O’Donnell, also part of the second half XI, was very tidy on the ball in the heart of midfield.

Dundee United, first half (3-4-3): Richards; Sevelj, Cleall-Harding, Graham; Constable, Docherty, Domeracki, Ferry; Fotheringham, Moult, MacLeod.

Dundee United, second half (3-4-3): Newman (Adams 77); Grimshaw, Gallagher, Holt (Borland 60); Forbes, O’Donnell, Sibbald, Middleton; Mwangi, Stirton, Watt.