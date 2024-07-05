Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first coaching steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first coaching steps

Allan has joined Kelty Hearts as a player/coach.

By Alan Temple
Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife
Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United and Dundee ace Scott Allan has joined League One outfit Kelty Hearts.

Allan, 32, was a free agent after leaving Arbroath at the end of last season and had been linked with ambitious Lowland League outfit East Kilbride.

Allan is fresh from picking up a Northern Ireland Premiership winners’ medal after spending the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Larne from the Lichties. 

As well as adding experience and creativity to the Maroon Machine midfield, Allan will assist Michael Tidser’s coaching staff.

Scott Allan had a loan spell with Dundee in 2017
Scott Allan had a loan spell with Dundee in 2017. Image: SNS

Having made nine appearances for United, Allan joined West Bromwich Albion after failing to agree a new contract with the Tannadice outfit. Loan stints with Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City followed.

Allan returned north of the border in 2014 and enjoyed a dazzling one-year spell with Hibernian, helping the capital club win the Scottish Championship and earning a move to Celtic.

However, that proved to be another ill-fated move and Allan was farmed out on loan to Rotherham, Dundee and Hibs, before making the return to Easter Road a permanent one.

Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC at Gayfield Park
Scott Allan left Arbroath to join Larne FC. Image: SNS.

Allan was diagnosed with the heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, during his second stint with the Hibees and ultimately left the club in 2022 following a brief loan at Inverness.

He subsequently turned out for Arbroath and Larne.

