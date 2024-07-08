Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United’s capture of ‘best player’ in country’s top flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United’s capture of ‘best player’ in country’s top flight

Balkan football expert Filip Mishov gives the lowdown on the Tangerines' new No.7.

Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base
Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC
By Filip Mishov & Alan Temple

The sense of anticipation around Kristijan Trapanovski continues to build, seemingly heightened by the fact eager supporters are yet to see him kick a ball in Tangerine.

Whether it’s the obligatory flattering YouTube compilation, his debut goal behind closed doors against Annan Athletic or merely winning a shooting drill in training; there is a sense that the Terrors have a talent on their hands.

Tony Watt has already christened him “Trapadona”.

Below, Courier Sport hands the reins to Macedonian football expert Filip Mishov to deliver the definite lowdown on United’s No.7, from his early struggles abroad to conversations with Aberdeen ace Bojan Miovski.

Dundee United switch was no shock

Neither the Macedonian public nor anyone who has closely followed Trapanovski’s rise over the past few years were caught off guard by the emerging reports linking the skillful winger with United back in May.

The 24-year-old’s superb form could not have gone unnoticed any much longer.

With an expiring contract and coming off the most productive season of his career, it was evident that Trapanovski would not extend his stay with FC Shkupi in his homeland.

He would look for a new challenge abroad.

Kristijan Trapanovski finds the net against Anna
Trapanovski finds the net against Annan. Image: Dundee United FC.

Growing up fast

Yet, it was not always smooth sailing for a youngster once considered among the most talented players of his generation in North Macedonia.

A product of the renowned Akademija Pandev‘s academy – founded by the legendary Macedonian forward Goran Pandev – an 18-year-old Trapanovski left his homeland to join Slavia Prague back in 2017.

He never really settled in the Czech capital and after a few loan spells, going back and forth between Slovakia and Czechia, he returned to his boyhood club in 2020.

Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: FK Shkupi.

After only six months with Akademija Pandev, Trapanovski caught the eye of the rival clubs such as FC Shkupi, who earmarked him as one of the players to build their team around.

It paid dividends for them as the Skopje-based club won the Macedonian title in 2021/22 with him playing a significant role on the way to lifting the illustrious trophy.

Come of age campaign

However, it was not until last season when Trapanovski fully established himself as one of – if not the – best player in the Macedonian top-tier and became a difference-maker.

Speed, creativity and, most importantly, improved decision-making in the final third led to adding goals and assists to his game.

Another key factor in his rapid development was the fact that the flamboyant dribbler had a club and a head coach, Mladen Zizovic, with complete trust in his talent and abilities to express himself on the pitch.

That resulted in him finding the back of the net on six occasions and recording six assists in 29 league appearances. Unfortunately, Trapanovski’s quality performances were not enough for FC Shkupi to win silverware last term.

Dundee United fans are eager to see Kristijan Trapanovski in action
Dundee United fans are eager to see Trapanovski in action. Image: Dundee United FC.

However, it was a pleasant surprise to see him in the first team until the final matchday despite the fact that his contract was due to expire.

That is a rarity in Eastern Europe, especially in the Balkans. Most clubs would typically try to persuade the players to sign new deals by leaving them out of the first team or even put them in the stands when they are reluctant to put pen to paper.

But United’s new signing was too good to be ignored – a cut above the rest in the Macedonian top-flight.

The Miovski effect

The lethal Bojan Miovski opened the door for his compatriots to become closely followed by the Scottish clubs. With his heroics at Pittodrie, there has been an influx of Balkan talent making the move to Scotland.

Macedonian midfielder Davor Zdravkovski signed for Motherwell, Slobodan Rubezic (Montenegro) and Ester Sokler (Slovenia) joined Miovski at the Dons last year. United’s Vicko Sevelj (Croatia) and Filip Stuparevic (Serbia) of the Steelmen are the latest to join the ever-growing Balkan colony.

They may not be the last ones to do so in this summer transfer window…

Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (right)
Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (right). Images: Dundee United FC/SNS

Now, it was Trapanovski’s turn and, once again, Miovski played an important role.

With them sharing the same agent, it was only natural for Trapanovski to pick up the phone and call Miovski to ask about the life in Scotland and what is it like to play under Jim Goodwin – the man who signed him for Aberdeen.

Trapanovski rejected a couple of other offers and decided to join United after hearing Miovski’s positive recommendations.

A gifted wide-man who likes to cut inside from the left to create chances, Trapanovski represents a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Tangerines – a player with a lot of room for development, especially in finding consistency and improving his end product.

Sources close to the player describe a more mature, determined individual. Physically and mentally, he is an athlete now ready to make the next step and succeed abroad.

Dundee United’s new No.7 will definitely get the fans off their seats at Tannadice Park with his flair, and is someone who CAN follow Zdravkovski and Miovski’s path to the Macedonian national team if he impresses in the Tangerine shirt.

Conversation