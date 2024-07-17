Who is David Babunski? Dundee United ‘philosopher’ with passion for neuroscience and Pep Guardiola grounding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is David Babunski? Dundee United ‘philosopher’ with passion for neuroscience and Pep Guardiola grounding

Babunski, 30, is United's seventh summer signing.

Dundee United signing David Babunski
David Babunski is determined to shine in Scotland. Image: Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

David Babunski has checked in at Tannadice.

The North Macedonia international became Dundee United’s seventh summer signing on Tuesday afternoon and arrives with a gold-plated apprenticeship at Barcelona and experience of top-level football in Serbia, Japan, Romania and Hungary.

The 30-year-old has represented his country 15 times and hopes his switch to the Scottish Premiership is a platform for many more to come.

And Babunski is a fascinating character off the pitch. Once subject of an interview titled “The world’s most intelligent footballer?”, he is a well-read student of philosophy and spirituality with a potent social conscience.

Here, Courier Sport offers the lowdown on United’s new midfield ace.

David Babunski in action on his Dundee United debut.
Babunski in action on his Dundee United debut. Image: SNS

Family connections

Football is in the Babunski blood.

His father, Boban, was a centre-back of some repute in his playing days, turning out for clubs as varied as CSKA Sofia, Gamba Osaka and AEK Athens.

He won a couple of caps for Yugoslavia before making 23 appearances for Macedonia when the country earned its independence.

Boban, who would go on to coach with the national side, also plied his trade in Spanish football with Llieda and Logrones, which allowed David’s talent to be spotted first by local side Gramenet and then Catalan giants Barcelona.

Dorian Babunski in action in Japanese football in 2020
Dorian Babunski in action in Japanese football in 2020. Image: Shutterstock.

David’s brother, Dorian, was also spotted at a young age and was snapped up by Real Madrid – placing the siblings on a tantalising collision course. However, neither would make a senior appearance for the respective clubs.

They were, however, teammates during a period together with Hungarian side Debrecen.

Dorian Babunski currently turns out for Swiss outfit Grasshoppers.

A Barcelona apprenticeship

“For a long time now, we have followed David’s development, and he is without doubt an extremely talented player.

“David is the future of Macedonian football.”

Those were the words of former Macedonia manager Cedomir Janevski, discussing a teenage Babunski who was emerging through the youth ranks at Barcelona and, at one point, earmarked as a potential successor to Andres Iniesta.

Sergi Samper, Alejandro Grimaldo, Adama Traore and Sergi Gomez were among his regular teammates with the Barca B team, who played in the second tier of Spanish football, while he experienced training with Pep Guardiola’s senior group.

David Babunski, front and centre, turns out for Barca's academy against Manchester City in 2011
Babunski, front and centre, turns out for Barca’s academy against Manchester City in 2011. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking last year, he said: “It was a privilege to train with Pep Guardiola and absorb as much as I could of his instructions or his explanations of the game and learn.”

In 2011, Babunski was named Macedonia’s young sportsperson of the year.

Title win and working with Ange Postecoglou

As is so often the case, the step from youth football to first-team action at a global superpower was too big to bridge, and Babunski made the decision to depart the Camp Nou in 2016, joining Red Star Belgrade.

In his sole campaign in Serbia, Babunski picked up a league winners’ medal but failed to cement a starting berth.

Ange Postecoglou addresses his players during his time in charge of Yokohama F Marinos
Ange Postecoglou addresses his players during his time in charge of Yokohama F Marinos. Image: Shutterstock.

His next move would see him link up with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, famed for his tireless training and front-foot approach to the game.

Babunski played 11 times under the Australian coach before moving onto Omiya Ardija in Saitama. There, he was a teammate of former Hearts striker Juanma, who bagged 13 goals in 43 outings in Gorgie.

A forgettable period in Romanian football with Botosani and Viitorul Constanta was impacted by the Covid pandemic, before Babunski kick-started his career with three years in Hungary with Debrecen and, most recently, Mezokovesd.

While his international career has not reached the heights once predicted by former coach Janevski, Babunski boasts a respectable 15 caps for North Macedonia, the most recent of which came against England in 2023.

Dorian Babunski, No.16, embraces Jack Grealish
Babunski, No.16, embraces Jack Grealish. Image: Shutterstock

He also captained his country at the European U21 Championships in 2017; the first time the age group had ever qualified for a major finals.

The philosopher

Babunski exercises his mind with the same vigour as his body.

In an interview with Goal.com in 2017, Babunski discussed his passion for philosophy, spirituality and neuroscience, while revealing that he was working on a book that would, “present the possibility to achieve a radical and profound change in the human mind.”

David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country. Image; Shutterstock

“It reveals a series of processes by which one may expand to higher dimensions of their consciousness and step onto the next stage of our evolutionary development,” he said.

“I question many topics, including religious, scientific, educational, economic, political, nationalistic and cultural paradigms, as well as social systems.

“I reflect on human nature, the mind and brain, social conditioning, the subconscious and conscious.

“Why have we not been able to change and establish harmony in the world despite accumulating so much experience and knowledge? Can humanity eradicate the suffering? Can a human being free itself from conditioning?”

He added: “An intelligent mind is an inquisitive mind: always curious, always open to new possibilities, always seeking new fields of knowledge. Questioning, never blindly accepting.”

Charitable work

Dundee United have made David Babunski their 7th summer signing
Dundee United have made Babunski their 7th summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC

Babunski and his brother, Dorian, spent Christmas 2015 at a refugee camp in the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, near the Greek border – on the Balkan route for displaced people seeking safe passage to the west

He said: “I just followed my natural desire to help those who are in bigger need.

“This desire has always been a driving force in my life. It strengthened the knowledge that we are all one. We are all refugees. We all have moved from one place to another on earth at some point, or our ancestors have done it.”

Conversation