Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON’T stop at 10

Liam Grimshaw is set to depart Dundee United.

The Englishman has slipped down the pecking order at Tannadice following the Tangerines’ summer recruitment drive, playing just 40 competitive minutes this season.

The 29-year-old will hold advanced talks with Partick Thistle this week, while former club Morton have been monitoring his situation.

And Goodwin has made it clear that Grimshaw – who has a year left on his deal – must look elsewhere for regular action.

“I had a chat with Liam at the end of last season and told him where we were as a club,” explained Goodwin.

“Liam played a big part in helping us out of the Championship and is a top professional. Everybody who has worked with him will tell you that.

“We have signed Ryan Strain, and I told Liam his time would be limited. Also, with the system we want to play, he doesn’t really fit.

“So, I wanted to give Liam as much time as possible to get things sorted. I can imagine things will get sorted out in the coming days. I don’t think Liam is the sort of boy who will want to be sitting about because he wants to be playing games.

“That opportunity to play in the Premiership here is not going to be there for him and the ball is in his court.”

Goodwin: We still need to strengthen

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Saturday’s trip to Ross County will “come too soon” for captain Ross Docherty, while Vicko Sevelj is a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained against Dundee on Sunday.

And the United boss remains on the search for reinforcements despite making Nigerian winger Meshack Obochioma the club’s 10th summer signing, with another centre-back understood to be a live priority.

He added: “We still need to strengthen. If you look at the bench on Sunday, we had a 17-year-old (Owen Stirton) and two 18-year-olds (Brandon Forbes, Sam Cleall-Harding).

“They are good players and will have good futures, but they are not ready to play every week in the Premiership. We will look to strengthen our squad, and that will continue up until the close of the window.”