Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON’T stop at 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON’T stop at 10

The Tangerines boss has addressed Grimshaw's future amid Partick Thistle interest.

Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin applauds the United faithful. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Liam Grimshaw is set to depart Dundee United.

The Englishman has slipped down the pecking order at Tannadice following the Tangerines’ summer recruitment drive, playing just 40 competitive minutes this season.

The 29-year-old will hold advanced talks with Partick Thistle this week, while former club Morton have been monitoring his situation.

And Goodwin has made it clear that Grimshaw – who has a year left on his deal – must look elsewhere for regular action.

Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is heading for the exit door
Liam Grimshaw is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS

“I had a chat with Liam at the end of last season and told him where we were as a club,” explained Goodwin.

“Liam played a big part in helping us out of the Championship and is a top professional. Everybody who has worked with him will tell you that.

“We have signed Ryan Strain, and I told Liam his time would be limited. Also, with the system we want to play, he doesn’t really fit.

“So, I wanted to give Liam as much time as possible to get things sorted. I can imagine things will get sorted out in the coming days. I don’t think Liam is the sort of boy who will want to be sitting about because he wants to be playing games.

“That opportunity to play in the Premiership here is not going to be there for him and the ball is in his court.”

Goodwin: We still need to strengthen

Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was injured against Dundee.
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was injured against Dundee. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Saturday’s trip to Ross County will “come too soon” for captain Ross Docherty, while Vicko Sevelj is a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained against Dundee on Sunday.

And the United boss remains on the search for reinforcements despite making Nigerian winger Meshack Obochioma the club’s 10th summer signing, with another centre-back understood to be a live priority.

Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma in his new home. Image: DUndee United FC

He added: “We still need to strengthen. If you look at the bench on Sunday, we had a 17-year-old (Owen Stirton) and two 18-year-olds (Brandon Forbes, Sam Cleall-Harding).

“They are good players and will have good futures, but they are not ready to play every week in the Premiership. We will look to strengthen our squad, and that will continue up until the close of the window.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
5
A delighted Miller Thomson celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet's derby goal…
Meshack Ubochioma hopes to make an impact at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin rues Meshack Ubochioma delay as 'Brexit carnage' leaves Dundee United arrival chasing…
Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Tony Watt are drifting apart – now they should…
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over possession of pyrotechnic before Dundee derby
Miller Thomson soaks up the acclaim
4 Dundee United talking points: A derby of 2 defining moments as magic Miller…
5
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Jim Goodwin says derby draw 'feels like defeat' as Dundee United boss talks Tony…
14
Grandfather, son and grandson all named Ryan Paterson ahead of the derby
Best pictures of Dundee and United fans as city comes alive for derby day
Dundee United fans.
Scenes from Snug Bar in Dundee as United fans march to Tannadice
12
Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin welcomes 'exciting talent'
5

Conversation