Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City

The Irish defender completes the Tangerines' search for a centre-back.

By Alan Temple
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have snapped up Irish centre-back Emmanuel Adegboyega on a season-long loan from Norwich City,

Adegboyega, 20, started his career in his homeland with Dundalk and Drogheda United before catching the eye of the Canaries, making the switch to Carrow Road last August.

The 6ft3ins stopper was swiftly farmed out on loan to Walsall, scoring three times in 14 appearances for the League Two outfit. He was named EFL Young Player of the Month for February 2024.

It is hoped Adegboyega will bring pace and physicality to the United backline, as well as the balance of being naturally right-sided.

Adegboyega is United 11th summer signing.
Adegboyega is United 11th summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “Emmanuel has the perfect set of raw physical attributes to be a commanding centre-half in the Scottish Premiership.

“He rarely loses a battle with his opponent and is incredibly mobile for his height.

“This season, it is imperative for our defenders to be comfortable stepping into play with the ball at their feet to look for progressive passing options, and this is another one of the qualities that piqued our interest in him.”

“He has proven he can thrive in the senior game with his encouraging loan spell at Walsall last year, and we hope he can replicate his success during his spell at Tannadice.”

Adegboyega is United 11th summer signing following the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Will Ferry, David Babunski, Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, Jort van der Sande and Meshack Ubochioma.

