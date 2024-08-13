BREAKING: Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order

Tony Watt has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Dundee United.

Watt, 30, was a key part of the Tangerines side that earned promotion from the Championship last term, notching 15 goals and serving as vice-captain.

However, he has slipped behind Louis Moult, Jort van der Sande and even teenager Owen Stirton in the United pecking order this season.

And with Watt keen for regular action, he has agreed a switch back to Motherwell, for whom he racked up 19 goals in a fine two-year stint at Fir Park before quitting for the Terrors in January 2022.

Watt told Motherwell’s official website: “It’s so good to be back in the building.

“There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind.

“I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt.”

With Watt in his final year at Tannadice, he has almost certainly played his final game for the club, with his departure potentially freeing up space in the budget for United to add another attacker to their ranks.

The former Celtic, Hearts, Standard Liege and CSKA Sofia man departs the Tangerines with a record of 20 goals in 86 games.