BREAKING: Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

BREAKING: Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order

In the final year of his United deal, his Tannadice career looks to be over.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

Tony Watt has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Dundee United.

Watt, 30, was a key part of the Tangerines side that earned promotion from the Championship last term, notching 15 goals and serving as vice-captain.

However, he has slipped behind Louis Moult, Jort van der Sande and even teenager Owen Stirton in the United pecking order this season. 

And with Watt keen for regular action, he has agreed a switch back to Motherwell, for whom he racked up 19 goals in a fine two-year stint at Fir Park before quitting for the Terrors in January 2022.

Former Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Dundee United outcast Tony Watt. Image: SNS

Watt told Motherwell’s official website: “It’s so good to be back in the building.

“There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind.

“I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt.”

With Watt in his final year at Tannadice, he has almost certainly played his final game for the club, with his departure potentially freeing up space in the budget for United to add another attacker to their ranks. 

The former Celtic, Hearts, Standard Liege and CSKA Sofia man departs the Tangerines with a record of 20 goals in 86 games. 

More from Dundee United

Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Meshack Ubochioma on Dundee United 'goosebumps', Babunski battles and why No.70?
Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged…
Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega's Dundee United debut
Jack Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot.
Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error
Dundee United favourite David Babunski leads the applause for the away fans
5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure.
Jim Goodwin slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak
4
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…

Conversation