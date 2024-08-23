4 Dundee United stars called up for international duty as Kristijan Trapanovski in line to make North Macedonia debut

Kristijan Trapanovski could be set to win his maiden North Macedonia cap following a blistering start to his Dundee United career.

A summer signing from FK Shkupi in his homeland, Trapanovski has scored four times in seven appearances, including an unforgettable opener in the recent 2-2 draw against city rivals Dundee.

Both he and the similarly impressive David Babunski, who has rippled the net three times, have been named in Blagoja Milevski’s squad to face Faroe Islands (September 7) and Armenia (September 10) on Nations League duty.

Another first team regular, Jort van der Sande, is likely to add to his three appearances for the Caribbean island of Bonaire after being named in Rilove Janga’s group.

They kick off their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with encounters against St Vincent and the Grenadines (September 6) and El Salvador (September 9).

Richard Odada, meanwhile, has been named in the Kenya squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe (September 4) and Namibia (September 10) as he seeks to add to his 17 caps.

Odada is yet to start a competitive game for United after joining the group later than many summer arrivals, but boss Jim Goodwin stated this week: “He looks a lot lighter on his feet and, all round, just physically stronger and fitter.”