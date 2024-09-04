Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines star about MLS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines star about MLS

Armstrong has been reunited with Gauld after signing a two-year deal with Vancouver Whitecaps.

By Darren Johnstone
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong admits he is looking forward to linking up with Ryan Gauld on the pitch again – ten years after being team-mates at Dundee United.

Armstrong has been reunited with Vancouver Whitecaps skipper Gauld after signing a two-year deal with the MLS outfit on Tuesday following his summer exit from Southampton.

But with Gauld in the international squad for the Poland and Portugal UEFA Nations League double header, the 32-year-old will have to wait to see him face-to-face.

The pair lined up alongside each other at Tannadice during Gauld’s exciting breakthrough before he sealed his high-profile move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

‘Brightest star’

And former Celtic midfielder Armstrong is thrilled their paths have crossed again.

He said: “When Ryan first came into Dundee United he was so young, I was a little bit older than him, maybe three or four years.

“There was a group of really young guys who he was with.

“I always remember him being quite quiet but obviously on the pitch he was unbelievable, the brightest star at that time in the Scottish league.

(L to R) Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Gauld and Andy Robertson in their United days. Image: SNS

“At that time he left for Sporting Lisbon relatively quickly so our time together was that short year.

“You keep in touch, sometimes see each other with Scotland but as time goes on and you’re at different clubs you drift apart.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with him, I’m sure he is a little bit louder these days.”

Family life

Armstrong has revealed he first caught wind of Vancouver’s interest through Gauld, while he also sounded out former team-mate Gary Mackay-Steven about the MLS.

He said: “The first awareness I had of Vancouver’s interest was from Gauldy.

“A close friend, who I was with at Celtic and Dundee United, was Gary Mackay-Steven, who played for New York City.

“I called him up recently and grilled him about the MLS and asked him a million questions, just to get an idea of the league.

“It’s a big change in terms of my life and my family and being far away from grandparents and things like that.”

