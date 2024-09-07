Dundee United star Jort van der Sande reveals Facebook’s role in international call from tiny Caribbean island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Jort van der Sande reveals Facebook’s role in international call from tiny Caribbean island

The Tangerines striker is a regular at international level.

Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande is relishing the early days on his stint at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC
By Neil Robertson

For Jort van der Sande, it was a case of literally counting down the days to discover if he was eligible to play international football for Bonaire.

Dundee United’s Dutch striker spent part of his childhood on the tiny Caribbean island, which is a Netherlands municipality.

However, Van der Sande was unaware that he could play for Bonaire until an appearance on a podcast led to a fateful Facebook message.

Now, the 28-year-old is a fully-fledged international and started for Bonaire in a Concacaf Nations League game against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, that ended 1-1, with another match with El Salvador on Monday.

Van der Sande said: “I was on a podcast three years ago and in the conversation, it turned to Bonaire.

Van der Sande applauds United fans after the Tangerines’ win over St Johnstone. Image SNS

“They were talking about my youth and asked if I was able to play for the national team.

“I said I didn’t think so because I wasn’t born there and my parents weren’t born there either.

“I thought that was the rule, I didn’t have a passport because it’s Dutch.

“But six months later, I got a message on Facebook.

“Someone over there was listening to the podcast and they said they’d done some research and they thought I could play.

“Because I went to school there and I lived there for five years, I could play. It turns out I lived there for five years exactly!

They were counting the days in the end because they saw it was 1998 to 2003 and the amount of days worked out perfectly.”

Jort van der Sande celebratesImage: Hans van der Valk/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock

Van der Sande admits those early years growing up on Bonaire established a lasting bond with the island for him.

He added: “My parents were teachers. I think they were looking for Dutch teachers who wanted to teach on Bonaire.

“My father saw an advertisement and he was like, I’m doing it.

“I was two years old when we moved there and I was seven when I left. But my first memories as a kid, they’re all there.

“I wasn’t born there but quite a big part of my youth was on the island. There’s a special bond.”

Bonaire may be idyllic for tourists but the sun and heat can pose problems for footballers.

Dundee United's Jort Van der Sande battles for another high ball
Van der Sande has been in the thick of things since joining United. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Van der Sande said: “It’s really steady between 29-31 degrees in winter and summer.

“When I’m there I’m not thinking this heat is really killing me but I have to be very careful with the sun. You don’t play while the sun is out!

“One time though they wanted to go to church to have a blessing for the team because they’re really religious and we trained afterwards.

“I think we went to the church at seven in the morning, we had training around 8.30 and it was already 29-30 degrees.

“Everyone was complaining and struggling saying it was crazy to be on the pitch at this time. Nine times out of 10 you just train after the sunset.”

Van der Sande added: “Is there an expectation on me when I play there? Yes.

“It’s kind of a village. It has around 20,000 residents, so everyone knows each other.

“I think before they selected me, there were already rumours that I could play for the island.

“It’s a different kind of pressure but there are big expectations.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United signings and performances rated as city sides come…
Will Ferry is loving life with Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL…
a head and shoulders shot of Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Brandon Forbes exit and delivers honest verdict…
3
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.
Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines…
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Stuart Armstrong during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, on September 06, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Stuart Armstrong reunited with former Dundee United team-mate as free agent finds new club
Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success
Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations - long may it continue
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, and Luca Stephenson celebrate at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
4 Dundee United talking points from Hearts win including versatility and signings settling
2
Dundee United have a new look this season.
Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed

Conversation