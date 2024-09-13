Dundee United fans can pay £30 for ‘virtual’ piece of Tannadice pitch – but what’s included?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fans can pay £30 for ‘virtual’ piece of Tannadice pitch – but what’s included?

Squares of the playing surface - about 6 sq ft in size - are being sold off through the online platform Sportli.

By Bryan Copland
Sean Dillion and John Holt launching the Sportli initiative at Tannadice. Image: Sportli
Sean Dillion and John Holt launching the Sportli initiative at Tannadice. Image: Sportli

Dundee United fans are being given the chance to snap up a “virtual” piece of the Tannadice pitch – for £30 a time.

Squares of the playing surface – about 6 sq ft in size – are being sold off through the online platform Sportli.

Each piece is owned for a year for a cost of £29.99 – or fans can buy the square for three years for £50 each.

The deal does not include any physical turf, only a “virtual” square of the field and a framed certificate to confirm the purchase.

Buyers can zoom in on square of Tannadice pitch

Buyers also receive a QR code that allows them to scan and zoom in on their square of the pitch using Google Maps satellite view.

The terms state that the buyer does not physically own the area of the pitch and that it is “solely for the purpose of accessing and enjoying the virtual experience provided by Sportli”.

The initiative is being supported by Dundee United legends Sean Dillon and John Holt.

Dillon said: “Sportli is a brilliant idea.

“It enhances the connection with the supporters massively and allows them to feel part of the action here at the stadium.”

The Tannadice pitch has been divided up into hundreds of ‘virtual’ squares. Image: Sportli

Holt said: “I’m glad to see we are the first Premiership club to seize on this initiative, and it means supporters around the world can feel that sense of ownership.

Gordon Stevenson, Sportli founder, said: “Owning a virtual patch of Tannadice is more than just a novelty – it’s about connecting fans to the heart of local football in Dundee.

“This platform allows supporters to feel a deeper connection to the pitch where so many unforgettable moments have happened.”

Sportli also offers fans the chance to buy squares of the Hampden pitch.

