Dundee United fans can pay £30 for ‘virtual’ piece of Tannadice pitch – but what’s included?

Dundee United fans are being given the chance to snap up a “virtual” piece of the Tannadice pitch – for £30 a time.

Squares of the playing surface – about 6 sq ft in size – are being sold off through the online platform Sportli.

Each piece is owned for a year for a cost of £29.99 – or fans can buy the square for three years for £50 each.

The deal does not include any physical turf, only a “virtual” square of the field and a framed certificate to confirm the purchase.

Buyers can zoom in on square of Tannadice pitch

Buyers also receive a QR code that allows them to scan and zoom in on their square of the pitch using Google Maps satellite view.

The terms state that the buyer does not physically own the area of the pitch and that it is “solely for the purpose of accessing and enjoying the virtual experience provided by Sportli”.

The initiative is being supported by Dundee United legends Sean Dillon and John Holt.

Dillon said: “Sportli is a brilliant idea.

“It enhances the connection with the supporters massively and allows them to feel part of the action here at the stadium.”

Holt said: “I’m glad to see we are the first Premiership club to seize on this initiative, and it means supporters around the world can feel that sense of ownership.

Gordon Stevenson, Sportli founder, said: “Owning a virtual patch of Tannadice is more than just a novelty – it’s about connecting fans to the heart of local football in Dundee.

“This platform allows supporters to feel a deeper connection to the pitch where so many unforgettable moments have happened.”

Sportli also offers fans the chance to buy squares of the Hampden pitch.