Jim Goodwin reveals added motivation for Motherwell cup clash as Dundee United boss admits to ‘food for thought’ after Rangers defeat

United travel to Fir Park with a place at Hampden on the line.

Dudnee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Goodwin addresses the media prior to Friday's quarter final. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is determined to guide Dundee United back to Hampden to reward the club’s supporters following a tumultuous period at Tannadice.

Even by the Tangerines’ standards, Arabs have endured a roller-coaster few campaigns, encompassing promotion in 2020, European qualification, a dismal relegation and last season’s Championship title win.

Goodwin’s charges now appear on an upward trajectory and, roared on by 2,000 travelling fans, securing a place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final would cap a largely positive return to the top-flight.

With their last trip to the national stadium (discounting Championship games against Queen’s Park) coming during the Covid lockout, fans haven’t experienced a bouncing Hampden since 2016, when they lost out to Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final.  

And it would be a fitting reward for the punters who have turned up through thick and thin, contends Goodwin.

Dundee United's last cup visit to Hampden, pictured, was during the Covid era
Dundee United’s last cup visit to Hampden, pictured, was during the Covid era. Image: SNS

“We’ll take a really good travelling support to Fir Park and the players are very aware of what is at stake – progression would be fantastic,” said Goodwin.

“We want to give our supporters a trip to Hampden following all the trials and tribulations we’ve been through in the past couple of seasons.

“We want to give them a semi-final of the cup to look forward to, and we’re going to need them. Away from home, it’s always difficult and you need to try to use any advantage you can.

“I think our fans will make as much, if not more, noise than the home fans. They’ll be a great motivation for the players on the night.”

Goodwin: Motherwell are slight favourites

Nevertheless, Goodwin is under no illusions regarding the scale of the task.

Motherwell have only lost two of their 10 fixtures this season and the United boss reckons the Steelmen will be slight favourites for an even contest.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks ahead to the showdown in Lanarkshire
Goodwin looks ahead to the showdown in Lanarkshire. Image: SNS

“Stuart Kettlewell has recruited well and, although they have been unfortunate with injuries to key members of the squad, the rest of the group has stepped up to the plate,” praised Goodwin.

“They have a good team spirit and work ethic; a team with experience, combined with some very good young players like Lennon Miller, who has been grabbing the headlines of late.

“I think it’s a game that neutrals would find very hard to split, while both sets of supporters and players will look on it as a winnable tie. That should make for a very entertaining game.

“Motherwell will probably be slight favourites, purely because they are at home.”

Understanding tactical tweaks

Meanwhile, Goodwin admits United’s versatility in defeat against Rangers has given him “food for thought” ahead of the journey to Lanarkshire.

United switched from a 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3 in the first half against the Gers, stemming the early tide, before Ross Docherty climbed from the bench to produce a match-altering performance in the heart of midfield.

Allied with the various times the Tangerines have moved to a 3-5-2 during games, Goodwin has a plethora of options in terms of shape and personnel.

It seems unlikely he will field the same side for a fifth successive fixture.

The excellent ROss Docherty spins away from match-winner Tom Lawrence for Dundee United
Docherty, left, staked a strong claim to start against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“We’ve shown good flexibility in the games we’ve played,” continued Goodwin.

“The 3-4-3 has worked well but away to Hearts (1-0 win), we changed to a 3-5-2 and brought (Louis) Moult and (Sam) Dalby on, and they were excellent.

“On Sunday, the players showed they can adapt within games to a 4-3-3.

“So, it’s our job as staff to make sure that the players are understanding of all the different changes that might happen during a game. We have to be able to react at any given time, to any situation. We’ve tried to cover that in the recruitment process.

“The way we played on Sunday has given us food for thought. How we line up on Friday? Everyone will just have to wait and see.”

Conversation