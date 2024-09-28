Ross Docherty never doubted Premiership ability as Dundee United skipper outlines what must improve against Kilmarnock

Ross Docherty is adamant he never doubted his ability to star in the Premiership – even if he did question his body.

The Dundee United captain made his top-flight debut against St Johnstone in August, before following that up with a strong 60-minute showing against Rangers.

He completed his first full match since March 30 in the Terrors’ 2-1 defeat against Motherwell last Friday night.

And despite the disappointment of successive defeats, Docherty has been a standout in United’s last two fixtures, making the step up in standard look relatively serene despite a lack of pre-season action and Premiership pedigree.

“It is maybe for other folk to say, but I think I have done all right,” said Docherty. “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I didn’t really have a doubt that I could step up. I feel comfortable.

“There is obviously a step up in quality with a lot of the sides, but there ARE Championship teams and players in the Championship who could make the step up.

“It is maybe just the speed of play (that is different) and you get punished more if you make a mistake.”

He added: “I know the qualities I can bring, and it is just about getting that sharpness. If we can keep the ball and play to my strengths, then I am confident that I can do well. It is just about trying to maintain that fitness now.”

Proving fitness

Indeed, the major positive coming from a galling injury-time defeat at Fir Park in the Premier Sports Cup was the sight of Docherty still eating up the yards, gesticulating to teammates and trying to impact the game for the full 95 minutes.

While the United medical and coaching staff are treading carefully following a 2023/24 campaign littered with niggling injuries, Docherty looked fit and sharp. He has shown no ill effects in training this week.

However, Docherty readily accepts that questions regarding his fitness will still crop up until he is able to get a concerted run of games under his belt. After all, he was posing the same questions of himself.

Asked if he is looking forward to the day when injuries are not a major talking point during his press duties, he smiled: “That would be good!

“I am looking forward to hopefully getting to that stage. But I can understand why the questions are asked – I have asked the same questions of myself.

“What has helped me is that the team was doing well, so they were patient in getting me back in, not that they were going to just fling me back in.

“That probably did me a favour and gave me a bit of time to get back to full fitness without pushing it.”

Balancing control and attack

Docherty’s inclusion has afforded United more control of recent games in the middle of the park, with the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United favourite a calming, metronomic presence in the engine room.

However, he is acutely aware that the Tangerines must balance that with carrying a more potent attacking threat; be measured but not anodyne.

That will be the task against Kilmarnock this afternoon.

“If you analyse the last couple of games, we probably played a bit more football, in terms of building into the final third in a controlled way,” said Docherty. “But it’s that last bit we need to work on.

“We have not been shy in saying that.

“Prior to that, we won the majority of our games by going a bit more direct and being solid, with less possession. It is for us to try and balance that.

“I would rather be in control of a game. I can understand the frustration of fans if they are seeing you keep the ball for 30 or 40 seconds and something doesn’t come from it.

“But, for me, it’s always better doing that than punting it long – and you have a 50/50 chance of getting the ball.

“We know the bit of our game that needs worked on, and we have been working on it. We are hoping to show it on Saturday at Kilmarnock.”