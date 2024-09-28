Ross Graham ‘courage’ hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: ‘We never give up!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham ‘courage’ hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: ‘We never give up!’

United and Kilmarnock played out a Rugby Park classic.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty
Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin hailed the “courage” of Ross Graham after Dundee United’s homegrown hero rescued a point for the Tangerines against Kilmarnock.

The towering centre-back, who had never taken a penalty in open play prior to Saturday, stepped up in the 99th minute at Rugby Park after designated takers Sam Dalby and Louis Moult had been withdrawn.

And he coolly sent Killie keeper Kieran O’Hara the wrong way to ensure a tumultuous, thrilling contest in Ayrshire ended 3-3.

Moult and Craig Sibbald had struck either side of three goals by Kilmarnock in the space of 17 minutes, with David Watson (twice) and Marley Watkins rippling the net.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham slots home from the spot,
Ross Graham slots home from the spot. Image: SNS

“Before the game we had given that penalty responsibility to Sam Dalby,” said Goodwin.

“Obviously Sam wasn’t on the pitch at the time, and any time we do penalties in training, I’ve not seen the big man (Graham) miss. He’s got a sweet left foot.

“He’s shown a lot of courage and bravery to step up and calmly passed it into the back of the net to earn the team a point.

“Ross has had a great start to the season and has now scored three goals for us. But we know he’s not in the team for that part of his game; he’s there to be a good solid defender, which he has been.”

Gilt-edged chance

Goodwin rung the changes for the trip to Rugby Park, bringing Dalby and Moult into the starting line-up and switching to an orthodox 3-5-2.

Kristijan Trapanovski, missing altogether, and Jort van der Sande dropped out from the side that lost against Motherwell eight days prior.

Goodwin confirmed: “Kristijan (Trapanovski) felt his hamstring during the week. We’re not overly concerned, in terms of it being serious.”

Dundee United Captain Ross Docherty, right, battles for possession.
Captain Ross Docherty, right, battles for possession. Image: SNS

Stephenson passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to give United the lead with 12 minutes on the clock, latching on to a defence-splitting pass by Emmanuel Adegboyega, only to see his low drive saved by O’Hara.

Moult makes no mistake

However, Stephenson would swiftly make amends, playing a pivotal role as the Tangerines broke the deadlock.

The on-loan Liverpool man latched on to a sumptuous Will Ferry flick to the far-post and showed the wherewithal to pick out Moult with a low cross. Faced with a tap-in from six yards, the arch-poacher made no mistake.

Dundee United's Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson's cross
Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson’s cross. Image: SNS

David Babunski zipped another shot wide of the post as United sought to double their advantage, while Killie roused from their slumber as half-time approached – with Matty Kennedy and Danny Armstrong both powering headers over the bar.

Nightmare 17 minutes

All of United’s excellent first-half work was undone within 90 seconds of the restart.

Watson, a half-time replacement for Jack Burroughs, produced a stunning, acrobatic volley to restore parity as he converted Armstrong’s deflected delivery.

Kilmarnock's David Watson converts a super volley
David Watson converts a super volley. Image: SNS

A whirlwind turnaround was completed as the live-wire Watson beat Walton from close-range, showing superb instincts to turn Kennedy’s scuffed shot into a perfect cross.

Kilmarnock made it three goals in 17 minutes when United failed to deal with yet another dangerous delivery. This time, Robbie Deas headed against the underside of the bar, with Watkins reacting quickest to nod into an empty net.

Goodwin rued: “The criticism and the disappointment from our end is the fact that, before the game, we highlighted how much Kilmarnock like to get the ball wide to Kennedy and Armstrong, who have real quality.

“So, we have to defend those situations better.”

Rolling the dice

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin makes his key quadruple substitution
Jim Goodwin makes his key quadruple substitution. Image: SNS

Goodwin made his first changes after 74 minutes, with a QUADRUPLE alteration. It proved impactful. Vicko Sevelj, Miller Thomson, Glenn Middleton and van der Sande entered the fray as United went all-out with a de facto 4-2-4 shape.

And the buzzbomb Thomson made his mark, winning a ferocious tackle inside the Killie box, causing the ball to break to Sibbald who fired a fine low drive past the despairing dive of O’Hara.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears. Image: SNS

Despite referee Napier initially ruling the goal out for a perceived foul by Thomson, he overturned the decision following advice from VAR Grant Irvine and a trip to the monitor.

A memorable finale

O’Hara made two sharp stops to deny Adegboyega and Sevelj, while a Thomson shot was blocked before it could reach the target; a frantic finale that was beginning to look futile.

However, whistler Napier pointed to the penalty spot in the seventh, and final, minute of stoppage time after Stephenson was hauled down by Fraser Murray. And Graham was the coolest man in Ayrshire from 12 yards.

Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
Dundee United delight after Graham’s leveller. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “For the team to show the character and togetherness to get something from the game; I think that’s probably the most pleasing aspect of the afternoon.

“I’ve been involved in games like this as a player and a manager. I’ve seen it go 4-1 and 5-1. It’s easy to throw the towel in but that’s not the culture in the group.

“We never give up.”

Conversation