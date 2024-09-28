Ross Graham ‘courage’ hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: ‘We never give up!’

Jim Goodwin hailed the “courage” of Ross Graham after Dundee United’s homegrown hero rescued a point for the Tangerines against Kilmarnock.

The towering centre-back, who had never taken a penalty in open play prior to Saturday, stepped up in the 99th minute at Rugby Park after designated takers Sam Dalby and Louis Moult had been withdrawn.

And he coolly sent Killie keeper Kieran O’Hara the wrong way to ensure a tumultuous, thrilling contest in Ayrshire ended 3-3.

Moult and Craig Sibbald had struck either side of three goals by Kilmarnock in the space of 17 minutes, with David Watson (twice) and Marley Watkins rippling the net.

“Before the game we had given that penalty responsibility to Sam Dalby,” said Goodwin.

“Obviously Sam wasn’t on the pitch at the time, and any time we do penalties in training, I’ve not seen the big man (Graham) miss. He’s got a sweet left foot.

“He’s shown a lot of courage and bravery to step up and calmly passed it into the back of the net to earn the team a point.

“Ross has had a great start to the season and has now scored three goals for us. But we know he’s not in the team for that part of his game; he’s there to be a good solid defender, which he has been.”

Gilt-edged chance

Goodwin rung the changes for the trip to Rugby Park, bringing Dalby and Moult into the starting line-up and switching to an orthodox 3-5-2.

Kristijan Trapanovski, missing altogether, and Jort van der Sande dropped out from the side that lost against Motherwell eight days prior.

Goodwin confirmed: “Kristijan (Trapanovski) felt his hamstring during the week. We’re not overly concerned, in terms of it being serious.”

Stephenson passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to give United the lead with 12 minutes on the clock, latching on to a defence-splitting pass by Emmanuel Adegboyega, only to see his low drive saved by O’Hara.

Moult makes no mistake

However, Stephenson would swiftly make amends, playing a pivotal role as the Tangerines broke the deadlock.

The on-loan Liverpool man latched on to a sumptuous Will Ferry flick to the far-post and showed the wherewithal to pick out Moult with a low cross. Faced with a tap-in from six yards, the arch-poacher made no mistake.

David Babunski zipped another shot wide of the post as United sought to double their advantage, while Killie roused from their slumber as half-time approached – with Matty Kennedy and Danny Armstrong both powering headers over the bar.

Nightmare 17 minutes

All of United’s excellent first-half work was undone within 90 seconds of the restart.

Watson, a half-time replacement for Jack Burroughs, produced a stunning, acrobatic volley to restore parity as he converted Armstrong’s deflected delivery.

A whirlwind turnaround was completed as the live-wire Watson beat Walton from close-range, showing superb instincts to turn Kennedy’s scuffed shot into a perfect cross.

Kilmarnock made it three goals in 17 minutes when United failed to deal with yet another dangerous delivery. This time, Robbie Deas headed against the underside of the bar, with Watkins reacting quickest to nod into an empty net.

Goodwin rued: “The criticism and the disappointment from our end is the fact that, before the game, we highlighted how much Kilmarnock like to get the ball wide to Kennedy and Armstrong, who have real quality.

“So, we have to defend those situations better.”

Rolling the dice

Goodwin made his first changes after 74 minutes, with a QUADRUPLE alteration. It proved impactful. Vicko Sevelj, Miller Thomson, Glenn Middleton and van der Sande entered the fray as United went all-out with a de facto 4-2-4 shape.

And the buzzbomb Thomson made his mark, winning a ferocious tackle inside the Killie box, causing the ball to break to Sibbald who fired a fine low drive past the despairing dive of O’Hara.

Despite referee Napier initially ruling the goal out for a perceived foul by Thomson, he overturned the decision following advice from VAR Grant Irvine and a trip to the monitor.

A memorable finale

O’Hara made two sharp stops to deny Adegboyega and Sevelj, while a Thomson shot was blocked before it could reach the target; a frantic finale that was beginning to look futile.

However, whistler Napier pointed to the penalty spot in the seventh, and final, minute of stoppage time after Stephenson was hauled down by Fraser Murray. And Graham was the coolest man in Ayrshire from 12 yards.

Goodwin added: “For the team to show the character and togetherness to get something from the game; I think that’s probably the most pleasing aspect of the afternoon.

“I’ve been involved in games like this as a player and a manager. I’ve seen it go 4-1 and 5-1. It’s easy to throw the towel in but that’s not the culture in the group.

“We never give up.”