Jim Goodwin lays out timeline for Dundee United stars’ contract talks as Tannadice gaffer plays waiting game on own future

Jim Goodwin insists it remains too early to discuss contract extensions with his Dundee United stars.

Standout performers such as captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult and David Babunski – albeit there is a club-held option for another year for the Macedonian – all see their deals expire 2025.

Kevin Holt, Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham are also on that list.

The Tangerines have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten away from home in the Premiership.

However, Goodwin is steadfast that contract talks are for much further down the line – suggesting that situations will become clearer in January.

“We have got a number of guys who are entering into the last eight or nine months of their contracts, me included,” said Goodwin.

“These are things that will take care of themselves, depending on how the results go and how we are sitting in the table.

“The performances of the players up to now have been very good. Obviously, January tends to be the time where we would sit down and have those conversations. By then, we have a clearer indication of where we are in the league.

“Then we can have the discussions with the players and all that entails.

“Right now, it is too early to be even talking or even thinking about those sorts of things. We just want the players to focus on the job in hand, which are the fixtures coming up. If they continue to perform, then everything else should take care of itself.”

Wait and see

As he alludes to, Goodwin is in the same position as several of his players, having penned a two-year contract in the summer of 2023.

Since then, he has guided the Tangerines to the Championship title and masterminded a bright start in the Premiership.

Asked if there have been any discussions regarding an extension, Goodwin added: “There has been nothing at the moment. I am just waiting to see.”