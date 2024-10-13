Jim Goodwin lays out timeline for Dundee United stars’ contract talks as Tannadice gaffer plays waiting game on own future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lays out timeline for Dundee United stars’ contract talks as Tannadice gaffer plays waiting game on own future

United have a host of players out of contract in the summer of 2025.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists it remains too early to discuss contract extensions with his Dundee United stars.

Standout performers such as captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult and David Babunski – albeit there is a club-held option for another year for the Macedonian – all see their deals expire 2025.

Kevin Holt, Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham are also on that list.

The Tangerines have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten away from home in the Premiership.

However, Goodwin is steadfast that contract talks are for much further down the line – suggesting that situations will become clearer in January.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty gives out instructions
Dundee United’s club captain Ross Docherty is among those out of contract next summer. Image: SNS

“We have got a number of guys who are entering into the last eight or nine months of their contracts, me included,” said Goodwin.

“These are things that will take care of themselves, depending on how the results go and how we are sitting in the table.

“The performances of the players up to now have been very good. Obviously, January tends to be the time where we would sit down and have those conversations. By then, we have a clearer indication of where we are in the league.

“Then we can have the discussions with the players and all that entails.

“Right now, it is too early to be even talking or even thinking about those sorts of things. We just want the players to focus on the job in hand, which are the fixtures coming up. If they continue to perform, then everything else should take care of itself.”

Wait and see

As he alludes to, Goodwin is in the same position as several of his players, having penned a two-year contract in the summer of 2023.

Since then, he has guided the Tangerines to the Championship title and masterminded a bright start in the Premiership.

Asked if there have been any discussions regarding an extension, Goodwin added: “There has been nothing at the moment. I am just waiting to see.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Inside Liverpool's loan love affair with Scotland as Dundee United ace reveals deal MONTHS…
Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty names his 'pick' of Dundee United's summer signings
Dundee United players gather around a hoarding and the trophy to celebrate their promotion at Tannadice
Where are Dundee United's 11 departed Championship winners now?
In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry's Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates
Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win
Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL…
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United
Watch Dundee United's £300,000 academy graduate bag stunning first goal – and current Tannadice…
Declan Gallagher will never stop chasing his next Scotland cap
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher will NEVER give up on Scotland recall – but reckons Dundee…
Gordo Forrest, second from right, on the training ground with Dundee United
Ex-Dundee United No2 and dad of Tannadice starlet lands shock new role weeks after…

Conversation