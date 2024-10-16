Louis Moult injury latest as Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski has return target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult injury latest as Dundee United ace Kristijan Trapanovski has return target

Moult missed United's victory over St Mirren in their last game.

Dundee United's Louis Moult is a proven Premiership scorer
A late decision will be made on Moult, pictured. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult faces a race against time to be fit for Dundee United’s Premiership showdown against Hibernian.

The experienced marksman suffered a knee injury in the closing stages of the Tangerines’ thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock last month.

Moult was sidelined for the subsequent fixture against St Mirren, with Sam Dalby and Jort van der Sande lining up in attack.

And boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that, as of Tuesday morning, Moult was yet to resume full training ahead of the Hibees’ visit to Tannadice.

A final decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

Moult has notched two goals in his last two appearances after battling to regain his starting berth.

Louis Moult in action in the recent Dundee derby
Moult in the recent Dundee derby. Image: SNS

“Louis is not back training with the group yet,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We’ll just need to assess that later in the week. He was in some good form prior to taking the knock against Kilmarnock, scoring in the two games back-to-back.

“But in my time here we’ve often had to go into games without key players, and the other players who come in tend to step up and contribute. That’s what the squad is there for.”

Kristijan Trapanovski update

Meanwhile, Goodwin has not ruled out Kristijan Trapanovski making a shock return to the first team squad against the capital club, while conceding that the smart money is on that fixture coming a little too soon.

However, the Macedonian fan favourite could realistically be in contention for the upcoming encounter with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Trapanovski suffered a “slight nick” to his hamstring in training at the end of last month and, while he is pushing hard for a return, Goodwin will remain cautious and guided by the Tannadice medical team.

Kristijan Trapanovski hopes to be a derby day hero
Trapanovski has missed United’s last two games. Image: SNS

“It’s different to a bang or a bruise or a sprained ankle,” said Goodwin. “You’ve got to be quite cautious with these muscle injuries and make sure that we follow protocol.

“Kristijan is desperate to get back, but the medical team are the ones who will guide us in terms of the recovery process and the timeframe on that.

“He’s had a great start to the season and is making good progress. We’ll see how he shapes up for the weekend.

“That might come too soon for him – but hopefully he’ll be good to go for the Aberdeen game.”

