EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United reminder served as big spending days are declared over

Declan Gallagher has emphasised that survival remains the Tangerines' primary aim.

Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher, left to right, embrace after downing St Mirren
Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Gallagher, left to right, embrace after downing St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are a side built on hard graft rather than hard cash.

That is the view of Tannadice defender Declan Gallagher, who insists the days of splurging in search of success are long gone.

United were forced to tighten their belts after a dismal relegation in 2022/23 against the backdrop of a staggering £6.9 million wage bill.

They successfully shaved more than £2.6 million from costs while still achieving promotion the following season.

While United’s budget this term is higher than it was in the Championship – the difference is not as stark as many onlookers would think, given their lofty position in the early top-flight standings.

And although Gallagher will never discourage supporters from enjoying the ride, the Scotland international has emphasised that Premiership consolidation would represent a successful campaign for the newly promoted outfit.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Gallagher has been at the heart of a string United defence. Image: SNS

“The fans will always get excited,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “But everyone at the club needs to look at it for what it is; we are the new team in the Premiership.

“I know people might think it’s a cliché to talk about staying in the league, but that’s how we need to look at it. We need to solidify in this league. That’s something Dundee United probably haven’t done in a few years.

“Right now, we are proving we can compete. If we can do something else as the season goes on – if we can over-achieve – then excellent. But it’s all about staying in this league this season.”

Not the United of old

He added: “Dundee United are a massive club and I know some fans might be disappointed by me saying top six would be over-achieving, but the fact is we are just up from the Championship.

“This isn’t the United of old, spending big money on high-profile players.”

Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
Togetherness: Emmanuel Adegboyega’s strike sparked delirium in the away end against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Without that lavish spend and seemingly marquee captures such as Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich. Gallagher is adamant United have compiled a group ready to scrap and scratch for every point – with peerless togetherness.

That is underlined by their efforts so far.

The football hasn’t always been dazzling, but the Tangerines have racked up three clean sheets from their last five Premiership fixtures, with their recent 1-0 triumph over St Mirren exemplifying their ability to claim an ugly triumph.

Gallagher: We are a unit

“This is a group built to be a unit, and at its best when we are a unit,” said Gallagher. “There’s a strong bond in our dressing room.

Declan Gallagher and former Dundee United defender, John Soutta
Declan Gallagher and former Dundee United defender, John Souttar. Image: SNS

“The boys who are here from last season have welcomed all the new boys, especially the foreign lads. They have all taken to it really well, even if most of them don’t have a clue what I’m saying most of the time!

“It can be really hard for boys to come into Scottish football from abroad and I think they’ve all hit the ground running.”

