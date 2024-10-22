Dundee United’s remarkable goal stat only bettered by Celtic as Jim Goodwin squad game mantra rings true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s remarkable goal stat only bettered by Celtic as Jim Goodwin squad game mantra rings true

The Tangerines' joint-top scorers in the Premiership are both defenders.

Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner
Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Another weekend, another couple of new names on the score-sheet for Dundee United.

The Tannadice outfit may be without a prolific Premiership marksman so for this term – Luca Stephenson and Ross Graham lead the way with two goals apiece – but that has done nothing to curtail their fine start to the season.

United have rippled the net 13 times since their return to the top-flight, with only Celtic and Aberdeen bettering that tally.

Excluding Jack Sanders bundling the ball into his own net in the Terrors’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone on August 24, the strikes have been provided by TEN different scorers.

Only Celtic (12) have provided a wider spread of goals.

Meshack wheels away in celebration
Meshack wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

Meshack Ubochioma’s 99th-minute winner against Hibs on Saturday opened his account for the Tangerines. That came after Sam Dalby broke his duck to open the scoring in the first period.

Kristijan Trapanovski, Miller Thomson, David Babunski, Stephenson, Graham, Louis Moult, Craig Sibbald and Emmanuel Adegboyega have also chipped in with Premiership strikes.

As boss Jim Goodwin often notes, it is indeed a squad game.

The number of different Premiership scorers for each team (excluding own goals)

Celtic: 12 (Hatate, Scales, Kuhn, Ralston, McGregor, Johnston, Maeda, Kyogo, Engels, McCowan, Bernardo, Idah)

Dundee United: 10 (Trapanovski, Thomson, Babunski, Stephenson, Graham, Moult, Sibbald, Adegboyega, Dalby, Meshack)

Aberdeen: 9 (Devlin, McGrath, Gueye, Besuijen, Nisbet, Keskinen, Palaversa, Sokler, Shinnie)

Motherwell 8: (McGinn, O’Donnell, Sparrow, Casey, Ebiye, Miller, Stamatelopoulos, Halliday)

Dundee: 8 (Palmer-Houlden, McCowan, Tiffoney, Murray, Main, Larkeche, Adewumi, Cameron)

Hearts: 8 (Kent, Oda, Halkett, Shankland, Spittal, Vargas, Oyegoke, Wilson)

Hibs: 7 (Boyle, Bowie, Newell, Kuharevich, Hoilett, O’Hora, Gayle)

St Mirren: 6 (Idowu, Smyth, Olusanya, Mandron, O’Hara, Phillips)

Rangers: 5 (Dessers, Cerny, Matondo, Lawrence, Danilo)

St Johnstone: 5 (Sidibeh, Kimpioka, Wright, Clark, Kirk)

Kilmarnock: 4 (Anderson, Watkins, Watson, Kennedy)

Ross County: 4 (Hale, Wright, White, Samuel)

