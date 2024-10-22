Dundee United’s remarkable goal stat only bettered by Celtic as Jim Goodwin squad game mantra rings true

Another weekend, another couple of new names on the score-sheet for Dundee United.

The Tannadice outfit may be without a prolific Premiership marksman so for this term – Luca Stephenson and Ross Graham lead the way with two goals apiece – but that has done nothing to curtail their fine start to the season.

United have rippled the net 13 times since their return to the top-flight, with only Celtic and Aberdeen bettering that tally.

Excluding Jack Sanders bundling the ball into his own net in the Terrors’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone on August 24, the strikes have been provided by TEN different scorers.

Only Celtic (12) have provided a wider spread of goals.

Meshack Ubochioma’s 99th-minute winner against Hibs on Saturday opened his account for the Tangerines. That came after Sam Dalby broke his duck to open the scoring in the first period.

Kristijan Trapanovski, Miller Thomson, David Babunski, Stephenson, Graham, Louis Moult, Craig Sibbald and Emmanuel Adegboyega have also chipped in with Premiership strikes.

As boss Jim Goodwin often notes, it is indeed a squad game.

The number of different Premiership scorers for each team (excluding own goals)

Celtic: 12 (Hatate, Scales, Kuhn, Ralston, McGregor, Johnston, Maeda, Kyogo, Engels, McCowan, Bernardo, Idah)

Dundee United: 10 (Trapanovski, Thomson, Babunski, Stephenson, Graham, Moult, Sibbald, Adegboyega, Dalby, Meshack)

Aberdeen: 9 (Devlin, McGrath, Gueye, Besuijen, Nisbet, Keskinen, Palaversa, Sokler, Shinnie)

Motherwell 8: (McGinn, O’Donnell, Sparrow, Casey, Ebiye, Miller, Stamatelopoulos, Halliday)

Dundee: 8 (Palmer-Houlden, McCowan, Tiffoney, Murray, Main, Larkeche, Adewumi, Cameron)

Hearts: 8 (Kent, Oda, Halkett, Shankland, Spittal, Vargas, Oyegoke, Wilson)

Hibs: 7 (Boyle, Bowie, Newell, Kuharevich, Hoilett, O’Hora, Gayle)

St Mirren: 6 (Idowu, Smyth, Olusanya, Mandron, O’Hara, Phillips)

Rangers: 5 (Dessers, Cerny, Matondo, Lawrence, Danilo)

St Johnstone: 5 (Sidibeh, Kimpioka, Wright, Clark, Kirk)

Kilmarnock: 4 (Anderson, Watkins, Watson, Kennedy)

Ross County: 4 (Hale, Wright, White, Samuel)