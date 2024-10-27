5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts for nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts for nothing

Courier Sport analyses the actions from United's narrow 1-0 defeat in the Granite City.

Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s unbeaten away record in the Scottish Premiership came to a halt on Saturday night as Peter Ambrose struck to give Aberdeen a 1-0 win at Pittodrie.

Jim Goodwin’s resolute Tangerines were six minutes away from claiming a precious point when Nicky Devlin out-muscled Will Ferry at the back point, directing a deep delivery into the path of Ambrose.

And the Nigerian made no mistake.

The Dons, who saw a late penalty award overturned following a VAR check, were worthy of their victory, with only the brilliance of Jack Walton stopping Ester Sokler from breaking the deadlock earlier in the contest.

Will Ferry, left, cuts a dejected figure following his part in the Dons' winner
Ferry, left, cuts a dejected figure following his part in the Dons’ winner. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in the Granite City to analyse the action.

Pushing them wide

United ably blunted the Dons in the first period.

They were happy to make the middle of the park a no-man’s land, funnelling Jimmy Thelin’s side into wide areas.

Ferry or Luca Stephenson were charged with closing down the crosser but, if a delivery did arrive, then Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega were tasked with clearing the danger.

It worked a treat for the most part.

Dundee United were roared on by a packed away end
United were roared on by a packed away end, pictured left. Image: SNS

Gallagher would finish the game with eight clearances, more than any other player on the pitch.

For most of the match, United defended their box well. The levels of concentration and communication required to deal with the Dons’ bombardment from wide (35 crosses over the course of the game) should not be underestimated.

However, one late delivery would ultimately prove their downfall.

Depth makes a difference

The first indication that Aberdeen had bone fide game-changers on the bench came as the teams emerged for the second half.

Shayden Morris replaced Topi Keskinen – the Finn showing little end product despite a couple of intrepid dashes in the opening 45 minutes – and within minutes of the restart the English winger had fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

He would go on to give Ferry arguably his toughest test in a United jersey to date.

Over the remainder of the half, the Dons were able to introduce Graeme Shinnie, Vicente Besuijen, Leighton Clarkson, and match-winner Ambrose.

Peter Ambrose wheels away to celebrate his decisive strike.
Ambrose wheels away to celebrate his decisive strike. Image: SNS

A bench packed with experience and pace, meaning that every time United felt they had weathered the storm, Thelin was able to make a tweak, retain the high tempo and turn the screw.

While Jim Goodwin refused to make any excuses, the absences of Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult meant that his options were comparatively thin on the ground.

Ryan Strain was pitched in for his first Premiership appearance after three months out, Richard Odada entered the fray to add to his prior 13 minutes for United and Jort van der Sande continued to look like a man who needs a goal.

Or at least the chance to score a goal.

None of those men did anything wrong. However, the juxtaposition in terms of sharpness from the bench is illustrative.

Aberdeen were able to call on club captain Graeme Shinnie from the bench
Aberdeen were able to call on club captain Graeme Shinnie from the bench. Image: SNS

Jack Walton’s jaw dropping save

It is a real shame that Walton’s staggering stop will be relegated to a footnote courtesy of Ambrose’s late winner.

His clawing, fingertip effort to thwart Ester Sokler’s header from point-blank range, with the Aberdeen fans already celebrating a goal, was a contender for save of the season – displaying remarkable reflexes and footwork.

Walton produces an incredible stop to deny Sokler
Walton produces an incredible stop to deny Sokler. Image: SNS

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the contest, Walton – modest at the best of times – was reluctant to luxuriate in the moment of inspiration, given the result.

A clean sheet would have been immeasurably more satisfying than individual plaudits.

Nevertheless, it was one for the highlights reel as the on-loan Luton Town man continues to settle into life in the Scottish Premiership with aplomb.

Ryan’s return is silver lining

Strain had little time to ease himself back into Premiership action, pitched in to a frantic finale at Pittodrie.

And the Australia international can be satisfied with a bright showing.

Ryan Strain enters the action on his long awaited Premiership debut for Dundee United
Ryan Strain enters the action on his long awaited Premiership debut for United. Image: SNS

His first action was to win a 50/50 against Jack MacKenzie before deftly flicking the ball down the line to Miller Thomson.

He whipped in a decent cross for Kevin Holt later in the cameo, and generally looked fit and comfortable.

When the sting of defeat fades, Strain can reflect on another major milestone successfully navigated on his road back to the United starting line-up.

Chance for revenge, and to put on a show

United were stuffy and organised against Aberdeen.

That is commendable.

However, the Tangerines are better on the ball than they showed in the Granite City and, ultimately, they didn’t lay a glove on their hosts.

Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Counter-attacks generally broke down with a disappointing delivery.

Despite winning first contact from several long throws there was nobody in a white jersey to meet the flick-ons.

Sam Dalby was isolated.

There were imperfections. Some of which can be attributed to being pinned back by a good Aberdeen side. Others, less so.

However, Wednesday is another day. And, on home soil against Motherwell, it is a chance to produce a more ambitious, expansive performance; get the punters off their seats.

In doing so, they might gain a semblance of revenge for their galling Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of the Steelmen last month.

More from Dundee United

Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like 'being booted', mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons stalwart Graeme Shinnie
Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen 'past' irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception
Joe Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham.
SFA panel deliver unanimous 'incorrect' Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card
Jim Goodwin, pictured, returns to Aberdeen as an opposition manager for the first time since being sacked
5 things you need to know ahead of Aberdeen vs Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings
Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with…
Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Ryan Strain return tipped to unlock Dundee United midfield wild card as Jim Goodwin…
Jack Newman could be left in limbo
Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid…
Glenn Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby to score against Hibs
Glenn Middleton urged to 'simplify' by Dundee United boss after 'outstanding' impact
Anders Holch Povlsen, pictured
EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link

Conversation