5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts for nothing

Dundee United’s unbeaten away record in the Scottish Premiership came to a halt on Saturday night as Peter Ambrose struck to give Aberdeen a 1-0 win at Pittodrie.

Jim Goodwin’s resolute Tangerines were six minutes away from claiming a precious point when Nicky Devlin out-muscled Will Ferry at the back point, directing a deep delivery into the path of Ambrose.

And the Nigerian made no mistake.

The Dons, who saw a late penalty award overturned following a VAR check, were worthy of their victory, with only the brilliance of Jack Walton stopping Ester Sokler from breaking the deadlock earlier in the contest.

Courier Sport was in the Granite City to analyse the action.

Pushing them wide

United ably blunted the Dons in the first period.

They were happy to make the middle of the park a no-man’s land, funnelling Jimmy Thelin’s side into wide areas.

Ferry or Luca Stephenson were charged with closing down the crosser but, if a delivery did arrive, then Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega were tasked with clearing the danger.

It worked a treat for the most part.

Gallagher would finish the game with eight clearances, more than any other player on the pitch.

For most of the match, United defended their box well. The levels of concentration and communication required to deal with the Dons’ bombardment from wide (35 crosses over the course of the game) should not be underestimated.

However, one late delivery would ultimately prove their downfall.

Depth makes a difference

The first indication that Aberdeen had bone fide game-changers on the bench came as the teams emerged for the second half.

Shayden Morris replaced Topi Keskinen – the Finn showing little end product despite a couple of intrepid dashes in the opening 45 minutes – and within minutes of the restart the English winger had fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

He would go on to give Ferry arguably his toughest test in a United jersey to date.

Over the remainder of the half, the Dons were able to introduce Graeme Shinnie, Vicente Besuijen, Leighton Clarkson, and match-winner Ambrose.

A bench packed with experience and pace, meaning that every time United felt they had weathered the storm, Thelin was able to make a tweak, retain the high tempo and turn the screw.

While Jim Goodwin refused to make any excuses, the absences of Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult meant that his options were comparatively thin on the ground.

Ryan Strain was pitched in for his first Premiership appearance after three months out, Richard Odada entered the fray to add to his prior 13 minutes for United and Jort van der Sande continued to look like a man who needs a goal.

Or at least the chance to score a goal.

None of those men did anything wrong. However, the juxtaposition in terms of sharpness from the bench is illustrative.

Jack Walton’s jaw dropping save

It is a real shame that Walton’s staggering stop will be relegated to a footnote courtesy of Ambrose’s late winner.

His clawing, fingertip effort to thwart Ester Sokler’s header from point-blank range, with the Aberdeen fans already celebrating a goal, was a contender for save of the season – displaying remarkable reflexes and footwork.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the contest, Walton – modest at the best of times – was reluctant to luxuriate in the moment of inspiration, given the result.

A clean sheet would have been immeasurably more satisfying than individual plaudits.

Nevertheless, it was one for the highlights reel as the on-loan Luton Town man continues to settle into life in the Scottish Premiership with aplomb.

Ryan’s return is silver lining

Strain had little time to ease himself back into Premiership action, pitched in to a frantic finale at Pittodrie.

And the Australia international can be satisfied with a bright showing.

His first action was to win a 50/50 against Jack MacKenzie before deftly flicking the ball down the line to Miller Thomson.

He whipped in a decent cross for Kevin Holt later in the cameo, and generally looked fit and comfortable.

When the sting of defeat fades, Strain can reflect on another major milestone successfully navigated on his road back to the United starting line-up.

Chance for revenge, and to put on a show

United were stuffy and organised against Aberdeen.

That is commendable.

However, the Tangerines are better on the ball than they showed in the Granite City and, ultimately, they didn’t lay a glove on their hosts.

Counter-attacks generally broke down with a disappointing delivery.

Despite winning first contact from several long throws there was nobody in a white jersey to meet the flick-ons.

Sam Dalby was isolated.

There were imperfections. Some of which can be attributed to being pinned back by a good Aberdeen side. Others, less so.

However, Wednesday is another day. And, on home soil against Motherwell, it is a chance to produce a more ambitious, expansive performance; get the punters off their seats.

In doing so, they might gain a semblance of revenge for their galling Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of the Steelmen last month.