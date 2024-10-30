Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell: Terrors slip to fifth with defeat at Tannadice

Dundee United suffered their second defeat in a row as they lost narrowly to Motherwell at Tannadice.

Tawanda Maswanhise opened the scoring for the Steelmen but the Terrors equalised before half-time through Sam Dalby.

However, the Terrors failed to kick on after the break and Maswanhise netted what proved to be the winner.

The result sees United slip to fifth in the Premiership table.

Home boss Jim Goodwin kept faith with the same team that lost at Pittodrie against Aberdeen on Saturday.

United goalie Jack Walton was called into action in the 14th minute when he had to look lively to tip over a Seddon free-kick.

The hosts then had their first opportunity when the ball fell for skipper David Babunski just outside the Motherwell box but his fiercely-hit shot was deflected for a corner.

However, the Steelmen broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute. A Lennon Miller free-kick was headed back across goal by Dan Casey with Maswanhise firing home at the back post.

VAR check

There was then an anxious wait for the visitors with the VAR Andrew Dallas checking for offside but the goal stood.

United tried to hit back with Declan Gallagher having a half chance inside the Motherwell box but his shot as he fell was blocked and then Kristijan Trapanovski cut in from the right and hit a blistering drive that tested Steelmen keeper Aston Oxborough.

United continued to press and were richly rewarded in the 36th minute when Trapanovski hung up a tempting cross from the left with striker Dalby heading into the top corner past Oxborough.

The hosts were turning the screw with two quickfire chances for Trapanovski and Will Ferry who were only denied by some last-ditch goal-line defending.

Deep in stoppage time, Oxborough had to make a vital acrobatic save to keep out a Glenn Middleton free-kick.

Motherwell were the first to threaten after the break but Maswanhise was leaning back and his shot from the edge of the box flew over Walton’s crossbar.

Maswanhise continued to look the most likely to score for the visitors and had another chance just before the hour mark but he dragged his low shot wide of Walton’s right-hand post.

In contrast, the hosts were struggling to impose themselves with Oxborough having little to do.

Penalty shout

There was a big shout for a penalty from the home fans when Vicko Sevelj went down under a challenge from Balmer but referee Wilson saw no offence.

United then had a chance to take the lead when sub Jort van der Sande teed up Stephenson but the wing-back scuffed his shot.

Instead, it was the Steelmen who took the lead once more in the 74th minute.

Home defender Manny Adegboyega was guilty of a huge error as he mis-hit a clearance straight into Maswanhise who raced through on goal before beating Walton with a coolly-taken dinked finish over the keeper.

The Terrors had a chance late on to salvage a draw but Kevin Holt dragged his shot wide.