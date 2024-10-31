Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss

The Tangerines were punished harshly by the 'Well at Tannadice.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat by Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat by Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Jim Goodwin insisted he was struggling to comprehend how Dundee United had lost against Motherwell.

The Steelmen took all three points thanks to a deadly double from Tawanda Maswanhise either side of a Sam Dalby goal for the home side.

The Tannadice boss was fuming at the way his team conceded, with the second goal in particular coming after a mistake from Manny Adegboyega.

However, Goodwin still insisted the Terrors had enough chances to win the game.

The manager said: “I can’t believe we’ve lost. They were two incredibly poor goals to concede from our perspective.

Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswanhise scores to make it 2-1 to Motherwell against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“At the first, we need to defend our box better and we ended up with an overload. The second was a really poor mistake.

“To lose in that fashion, is hard to take.

“Given how well we played for the majority of the game, I thought we had good control, plenty of scoring opportunities and two or three really good half chances in the second half.

“It’s a real sore one for us. We’d have been disappointed with a point, never mind having lost the game.”

Goodwin added: “We scored a really good goal. It’s very rare that the opposition gift us a goal and we have to work really hard, which is the frustration in terms of the manner we’ve conceded.

United’s Sam Dalby flies high to make it 1-1. Image: SNS

“It’s hard to understand why these things happen but at this level we have to defend the second goal better.

“Motherwell defended their box brilliantly, they have three aggressive centre-backs and the midfield chip in as well.

“I’m aware the only stat that matters is the result but we had more possession tonight than for a long time, we had 17 or 18 goal attempts. We just weren’t clinical enough when those chances came.

“They didn’t have to work too hard for the goals which is the real disappointment. We’ve been good defensively but these two goals are hard to get your head around.”

