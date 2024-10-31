Jim Goodwin on defensive lesson Dundee United must learn from Motherwell loss

Jim Goodwin insisted he was struggling to comprehend how Dundee United had lost against Motherwell.

The Steelmen took all three points thanks to a deadly double from Tawanda Maswanhise either side of a Sam Dalby goal for the home side.

The Tannadice boss was fuming at the way his team conceded, with the second goal in particular coming after a mistake from Manny Adegboyega.

However, Goodwin still insisted the Terrors had enough chances to win the game.

The manager said: “I can’t believe we’ve lost. They were two incredibly poor goals to concede from our perspective.

“At the first, we need to defend our box better and we ended up with an overload. The second was a really poor mistake.

“To lose in that fashion, is hard to take.

“Given how well we played for the majority of the game, I thought we had good control, plenty of scoring opportunities and two or three really good half chances in the second half.

“It’s a real sore one for us. We’d have been disappointed with a point, never mind having lost the game.”

Goodwin added: “We scored a really good goal. It’s very rare that the opposition gift us a goal and we have to work really hard, which is the frustration in terms of the manner we’ve conceded.

“It’s hard to understand why these things happen but at this level we have to defend the second goal better.

“Motherwell defended their box brilliantly, they have three aggressive centre-backs and the midfield chip in as well.

“I’m aware the only stat that matters is the result but we had more possession tonight than for a long time, we had 17 or 18 goal attempts. We just weren’t clinical enough when those chances came.

“They didn’t have to work too hard for the goals which is the real disappointment. We’ve been good defensively but these two goals are hard to get your head around.”