Dundee United tribute to secretary who played ‘essential’ role during Jim McLean era

Dundee United have paid tribute to former club secretary Helen Lindsay, who has died.

Helen, who was known by many as Ella, served the club during Jim McLean’s reign as manager.

During this period the side collected their first major trophy, the League Cup in 1979.

Helen was also with United during their 1983 league-winning campaign before leaving in 1985.

Paying tribute on their website, the club said: “Helen, affectionately known as Ella, played an essential role during Jim McLean’s era at Dundee United, working tirelessly throughout his tenure.

“She is fondly remembered by players, staff, and supporters alike from one of the most fruitful periods in the club’s history.

“Helen played a pivotal role during an era defined by remarkable success both domestically and in Europe.

“She will be sadly missed.”

Tributes paid to former Dundee United secretary

In 2014, The Courier spoke to Helen and her husband James as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Helen, an ice dancer in the 1940s and James, a former mill mechanic, married in 1954 at Clepington Church.

Dundee‘s then-Lord Provost Bob Duncan visited Helen and James during the celebrations, and they also received a message from the Queen.

They said the secret to a long and happy marriage was “to have an argument everyday”.

The couple had sons Ian and Graeme, and grandchildren Ross, Victoria, Ryan and Connor.