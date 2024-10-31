Dundee United tribute to secretary who played ‘essential’ role during Jim McLean era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played ‘essential’ role during Jim McLean era

The club have announced the death of Helen Lindsay, who was known to many as Ella.

By Ben MacDonald
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Helen and James celebrating their 60th anniversary with grandchildren Ross and Victoria. Image: Bob Douglas

Dundee United have paid tribute to former club secretary Helen Lindsay, who has died.

Helen, who was known by many as Ella, served the club during Jim McLean’s reign as manager.

During this period the side collected their first major trophy, the League Cup in 1979.

Helen was also with United during their 1983 league-winning campaign before leaving in 1985.

Paying tribute on their website, the club said: “Helen, affectionately known as Ella, played an essential role during Jim McLean’s era at Dundee United, working tirelessly throughout his tenure.

“She is fondly remembered by players, staff, and supporters alike from one of the most fruitful periods in the club’s history.

“Helen played a pivotal role during an era defined by remarkable success both domestically and in Europe.

“She will be sadly missed.”

Tributes paid to former Dundee United secretary

In 2014, The Courier spoke to Helen and her husband James as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Helen, an ice dancer in the 1940s and James, a former mill mechanic, married in 1954 at Clepington Church.

Dundee‘s then-Lord Provost Bob Duncan visited Helen and James during the celebrations, and they also received a message from the Queen.

They said the secret to a long and happy marriage was “to have an argument everyday”.

The couple had sons Ian and Graeme, and grandchildren Ross, Victoria, Ryan and Connor.

Conversation