JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January

Mark Ogren must back boss Jim Goodwin who hopes to strengthen his Dundee United squad in the January window.

The Irishman has proven his managerial credentials to doubters with united sitting fourth in the table in their first year back in the Premiership.

But if the American owner wants that situation to continue he has to ensure that Goodwin is supported as he looks to add to a squad that he says is smallest in the division.

Ogren’s ownership has been benevolent; he’s put his money into the club and is unlikely to see much of back when he eventually sells up.

But that’s the price of club ownership in Scotland, and he’ll now be well aware of that.

The best strategy is always to strengthen while the squad is performing well.

Injury, suspension and loss of form can change things quickly in football, and while United have built up an impressive points tally with their good early results, the tightness of the Premiership means any fall from form can have rapid consequences.

With five key men all out in recent weeks, the United manager has a depleted pool that requires more depth if he’s to realistically maintain a challenge for top six through the winter months, when bodies and minds start to tire and limbs, muscles and sinews suffer under the strain.

Finances are tight at Tannadice, so it may take creative accounting, but the owner must back the boss to give him the best chance of success.