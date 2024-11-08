JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January

The Tangerines gaffer has proved his credentials.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Mark Ogren must back boss Jim Goodwin who hopes to strengthen his Dundee United squad in the January window.

The Irishman has proven his managerial credentials to doubters with united sitting fourth in the table in their first year back in the Premiership.

But if the American owner wants that situation to continue he has to ensure that Goodwin is supported as he looks to add to a squad that he says is smallest in the division.

Ogren’s ownership has been benevolent; he’s put his money into the club and is unlikely to see much of back when he eventually sells up.

But that’s the price of club ownership in Scotland, and he’ll now be well aware of that.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his Championship-winning manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

The best strategy is always to strengthen while the squad is performing well.

Injury, suspension and loss of form can change things quickly in football, and while United have built up an impressive points tally with their good early results, the tightness of the Premiership means any fall from form can have rapid consequences.

With five key men all out in recent weeks, the United manager has a depleted pool that requires more depth if he’s to realistically maintain a challenge for top six through the winter months, when bodies and minds start to tire and limbs, muscles and sinews suffer under the strain.

Finances are tight at Tannadice, so it may take creative accounting, but the owner must back the boss to give him the best chance of success.

More from Dundee United

Colin Steven points to the spot for Hibs
SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid 'smallest squad' claim
Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection…
Sam Dalby makes no mistake from the penalty spot
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases 'extra edge'
Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late…
Sam Dalby sends the United fans at Easter Road wild with his nerveless penalty
Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United fitness update on 4 key stars as Tangerines battle 'ridiculous' injury list
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team - and answer could lie…
Emmanuel Adegboyega in action against Hibs
Dundee United kid Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals mantra that helped him bounce back from Motherwell…
Colin Steven during his lengthy trip to the monitor
Ex-EPL ref delivers verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy during dramatic Hibs draw

Conversation