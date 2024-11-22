JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real – but Dundee United need belief to outshine Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real – but Dundee United need belief to outshine Rangers

The Tangerines are visitors to Ibrox this weekend, with their hosts at a domestic low ebb.

Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin senses negativity around Rangers, but unless his Dundee United stars truly believe they can prosper at Ibrox, his exhortation to exploit that Govan gloom will fall on deaf ears.

Rangers seem a melancholy club, currently languishing nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

Since liquidation, they’ve been left far behind a financially dominant Parkhead outfit, and now the Dons, who regularly beat them under Alex Ferguson, are staking a claim to replace them as Scotland’s second top team.

However, it’s still a big task for United to go to Ibrox and take anything when the records show they have just 15 wins in 114 visits, with 18 draws; it’s hardly auspicious.

However, Goodwin has built a ‘United Nations’ team at Tannadice, so there’s no reason for the kind of negative thinking that historically saw many clubs comprised of home-reared Scots, who were often beaten psychologically just by Rangers reputation while still in the tunnel.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin with Macedonian summer signing David Babunski. Image: SNS

Rangers’ support base is volatile, with anger directed at the boardroom, players and manager.

That febrile atmosphere presents United with an opportunity to unsettle the crowd and have them turn on their team.

Once, when working with Willie Miller, he told me that, when Aberdeen were in their pomp, they could tell, just by looking across at the nervously twitching Rangers players lined up at Ibrox to take the field, that they knew the Dons had the beating of them.

He knew the crowd would be on Rangers’ backs quickly if things went badly.

With a positive mind-set from the start, United can provoke a similar negative response and ensure their trip to Ibrox yields positive results.

But talk is cheap.

Rangers may not be the force of old, but taking anything in Govan will require that United don’t show the kind of respect that too easily slides into capitulation.

Along with showing a strong and robust mentality, the Tangerines also need to clearly show that they’re not there to bend the knee.

More from Dundee United

Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United
Scotland's John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong
Stunning Scotland stat can 'inspire' Dundee United starlets
Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Dundee United's 'most natural finisher' ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline on his last visit to Ibrox with United in 2022.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers 'negativity' and 'tension'
Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers.
Key Dundee United duo return to 'modified training' as Jim Goodwin blanks 'outside noise'
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
Former Dundee United star pinpoints Jim Goodwin’s biggest Tannadice success
Looking to the future: Ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Boys thought they might lose their homes’ – ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly…
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United should fear no one - including Rangers
Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back
Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine 'dream' looms into…

Conversation