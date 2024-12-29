Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA BOTTLE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA BOTTLE

The Tannadice manager was angered by the mindless actions of some visiting supporters.

By Alan Temple
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three points. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has slammed the mindless Aberdeen fans who lobbed missiles at the Dundee United dugout after revealing he was targeted with a bottle of VODKA.

And the Tangerines gaffer has called on lifetime bans to be dished out to those found guilty of chucking projectiles once the authorities have pored over CCTV footage.

Goodwin, who was dismissed as Dons boss in February 2023, was subjected to relentless abuse throughout the contest – as he expected – but described the actions of a minority as “madness”.

It mirrored the scenes in March last year, when Goodwin’s Terrors succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in his first meeting with Aberdeen after being sacked. He was struck by a coin that evening.

The Aberdeen fans housed in the stand directly behind the dugouts.
The Aberdeen fans housed in the stand directly behind the dugouts. Image: SNS

United claimed a 1-0 win at Tannadice on Sunday thanks to Kevin Holt’s 94th-minute header and are now just three points adrift of the Dons.

‘Not acceptable’

“The number of missiles that came down from above was disappointing, again,” said Goodwin. “There was a bottle of vodka, coins, firelighters and everything coming down on us.

“I’m not sure what I’ve said in the past to upset them so much. Obviously, things didn’t work out the way I would have liked – or the way that they would have liked – when I was manager, but I haven’t said anything derogatory about that football club.

Kevin Holt celebrates Dundee United's dramatic winner.
Kevin Holt celebrates United’s dramatic winner. Image: SNS

“And to have that type of stuff hurled down on top of us is not acceptable. I hope the authorities will look at it.

“Things were skimming over our heads – not just mine, but my backroom team, the linesman and the fourth official.

“I’m curious to know how many things were picked up off the pitch, because there was a considerable number of objects thrown in our direction. Thankfully, there was a gusty wind, and it was affecting their aim!”

He added: “It’s madness this day and age, and hopefully there were plenty of cameras, CCTV and all of that – and these guys will be caught and thrown out of football for life.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: 'We owe them…
Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by ref Kevin Clancy
Why Dundee United won't sweat Declan Gallagher absence for HUGE double-header
Glenn Middleton, right, produced a moment of magic just as it was needed
JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year's resolution for Dundee United
2
Johnny Russell celebrates a Dundee United goal against Rangers.
Johnny Russell opens up on death threats from Rangers fans as ex-Dundee United hero…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby wheels away in delight.
5 Dundee United talking points: A silver lining to Declan Gallagher absence and why…
Dundee United players celebrate Middleton's equaliser
Jim Goodwin reacts to Declan Gallagher red card as Dundee United boss reveals Christmas…
4
A shattered Will Ferry, right, coming back from several days in his sickbed, trudges off the field.
Will Ferry makes 'cringe' claim as Dundee United ace gushes over Tangerine togetherness
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone get Nicky Clark injury boost for Dundee United game
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton, Miller Thomson and Vicko Sevelj (L-R).
Inside the Dundee United dressing room as protein bar delivery speaks volumes after Celtic…
Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic

Conversation