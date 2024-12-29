Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA BOTTLE

Jim Goodwin has slammed the mindless Aberdeen fans who lobbed missiles at the Dundee United dugout after revealing he was targeted with a bottle of VODKA.

And the Tangerines gaffer has called on lifetime bans to be dished out to those found guilty of chucking projectiles once the authorities have pored over CCTV footage.

Goodwin, who was dismissed as Dons boss in February 2023, was subjected to relentless abuse throughout the contest – as he expected – but described the actions of a minority as “madness”.

It mirrored the scenes in March last year, when Goodwin’s Terrors succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in his first meeting with Aberdeen after being sacked. He was struck by a coin that evening.

United claimed a 1-0 win at Tannadice on Sunday thanks to Kevin Holt’s 94th-minute header and are now just three points adrift of the Dons.

‘Not acceptable’

“The number of missiles that came down from above was disappointing, again,” said Goodwin. “There was a bottle of vodka, coins, firelighters and everything coming down on us.

“I’m not sure what I’ve said in the past to upset them so much. Obviously, things didn’t work out the way I would have liked – or the way that they would have liked – when I was manager, but I haven’t said anything derogatory about that football club.

“And to have that type of stuff hurled down on top of us is not acceptable. I hope the authorities will look at it.

“Things were skimming over our heads – not just mine, but my backroom team, the linesman and the fourth official.

“I’m curious to know how many things were picked up off the pitch, because there was a considerable number of objects thrown in our direction. Thankfully, there was a gusty wind, and it was affecting their aim!”

He added: “It’s madness this day and age, and hopefully there were plenty of cameras, CCTV and all of that – and these guys will be caught and thrown out of football for life.”