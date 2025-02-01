Jort van der Sande: Dundee United teammates are celebrating my goals in training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jort van der Sande: Dundee United teammates are celebrating my goals in training

The Tannadice attacker can see the funny side of his failure to find the net.

Van der Sande has made 27 appearances for the Tangerines.
Van der Sande has made 27 appearances for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are outperforming expectations in their first campaign back in the Premiership.

But now the Terrors occupy such a lofty perch, Jort van der Sande is adamant they won’t let any side knock them off it without a fight.

United primary goal was – and remains – avoiding relegation, however attention can realistically turn to cementing a top six place in the remaining nine games before the split.

From that point onwards, European football is a tantalising carrot for the Tangerines, who currently lead Aberdeen by two points.

Should United finish the campaign as best of the rest and either Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup, it would guarantee a Europa League playoff place and, should they lose that, Europa Conference League group phase football.

Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee. Image: SNS

“Everyone has got that desire (to stay third),” said the Bonaire international. “The main goal was staying in the league as a freshly promoted team – but everyone knows where we are now.

“I don’t think that there’s any player, or any person within the club, that just says, “oh, we’re in third place but if we end in fifth or sixth, it’s also good.” Everyone wants to have the highest place possible.

“Third is far better than everyone expected, but the season is not finished yet.”

Reflecting on four defeats from their last five games in all competitions, he added: “I feel it outside the club; people think that maybe Dundee United will drop. Maybe they’ve lost it.

“I don’t think anyone has that feeling here. I’m not worried.”

Approaching away days with confidence

United’s next opportunity to get back on track comes this evening when they travel to Rugby Park, the venue at which they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock in September.

It will represent a fourth away match in the Tangerines’ last five outings – and a return to a “dated” artificial surface, according to van der Sande.

Dundee United players celebrate after rescuing a draw at Kilmarnock.
Dundee United players celebrate after rescuing a draw at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“The first time I went there, I was quite shocked,” he continued. “It was still early and all the pitches we had played on had been amazing. Then we went up there and it’s like, “oh, this is astro…but it’s also dated astro.”

“That’s a whole different game. We had a rough start but came back – like we always do.

“Of course, it’s the best thing to play at home, but the away days for us, have been tremendous. We’re the best team only behind Celtic for our away record. So, for us, that’s not a big problem – we are going away with confidence.”

‘Big man scores his first goal’

On a personal note, van der Sande will also be seeking to break his 27-game goal duck – despite his teammates’ best attempts to count efforts in training.

Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

He smiled: “I hear it all the time, it’s coming. I was really close against St Mirren. It was unbelievable; I remember the ball was falling on the line – I said, “this is it” – and someone made an amazing tackle.

“I had to look it back three or four times! How did he do that?

“But it’s not as stressful as people think it is. I know my role and it’s important to make an impact in every minute I get. If I make an impact and the team wins, it gives me enough satisfaction.

“But all my teammates are sometimes even joking about it. Like, when I score in training, they shout, “ah, big man scores his first goal!””

Meanwhile, United youngster Scott Constable has joined League Two playoff hopefuls Stirling Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.

Conversation