Jort van der Sande: Dundee United teammates are celebrating my goals in training

Dundee United are outperforming expectations in their first campaign back in the Premiership.

But now the Terrors occupy such a lofty perch, Jort van der Sande is adamant they won’t let any side knock them off it without a fight.

United primary goal was – and remains – avoiding relegation, however attention can realistically turn to cementing a top six place in the remaining nine games before the split.

From that point onwards, European football is a tantalising carrot for the Tangerines, who currently lead Aberdeen by two points.

Should United finish the campaign as best of the rest and either Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup, it would guarantee a Europa League playoff place and, should they lose that, Europa Conference League group phase football.

“Everyone has got that desire (to stay third),” said the Bonaire international. “The main goal was staying in the league as a freshly promoted team – but everyone knows where we are now.

“I don’t think that there’s any player, or any person within the club, that just says, “oh, we’re in third place but if we end in fifth or sixth, it’s also good.” Everyone wants to have the highest place possible.

“Third is far better than everyone expected, but the season is not finished yet.”

Reflecting on four defeats from their last five games in all competitions, he added: “I feel it outside the club; people think that maybe Dundee United will drop. Maybe they’ve lost it.

“I don’t think anyone has that feeling here. I’m not worried.”

Approaching away days with confidence

United’s next opportunity to get back on track comes this evening when they travel to Rugby Park, the venue at which they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock in September.

It will represent a fourth away match in the Tangerines’ last five outings – and a return to a “dated” artificial surface, according to van der Sande.

“The first time I went there, I was quite shocked,” he continued. “It was still early and all the pitches we had played on had been amazing. Then we went up there and it’s like, “oh, this is astro…but it’s also dated astro.”

“That’s a whole different game. We had a rough start but came back – like we always do.

“Of course, it’s the best thing to play at home, but the away days for us, have been tremendous. We’re the best team only behind Celtic for our away record. So, for us, that’s not a big problem – we are going away with confidence.”

‘Big man scores his first goal’

On a personal note, van der Sande will also be seeking to break his 27-game goal duck – despite his teammates’ best attempts to count efforts in training.

He smiled: “I hear it all the time, it’s coming. I was really close against St Mirren. It was unbelievable; I remember the ball was falling on the line – I said, “this is it” – and someone made an amazing tackle.

“I had to look it back three or four times! How did he do that?

“But it’s not as stressful as people think it is. I know my role and it’s important to make an impact in every minute I get. If I make an impact and the team wins, it gives me enough satisfaction.

“But all my teammates are sometimes even joking about it. Like, when I score in training, they shout, “ah, big man scores his first goal!””

Meanwhile, United youngster Scott Constable has joined League Two playoff hopefuls Stirling Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.