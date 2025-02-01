Jim Goodwin fumes at Kilmarnock winner as Dundee United boss draws Rangers VAR comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin fumes at Kilmarnock winner as Dundee United boss draws Rangers VAR comparison

United fell to a 1-0 defeat in Ayrshire thanks to a contentious Marley Watkins goal.

By Alan Temple
Marley Watkins beats Walton to the ball in the defining moment of the contest.
Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has expressed his disbelief after VAR failed to recommend an on-field review following Marley Watkins’ contentious winner at Rugby Park.

Watkins notched the only goal of the game after outjumping Tangerines No1 Jack Walton to meet a looping ball in the box.

Referee David Dickinson saw nothing wrong with the goal – and an argument can certainly be made that Walton should have been stronger – but it was subject to a VAR check in the aftermath.

And Greg Aitken decided NOT to refer Dickinson to the monitor.

The BBC, having received “guidance” from the Scottish FA, reported that, “VAR deemed that the contact between Marley Watkins and Jack Walton was “inevitable”, and that Watkins simply outjumped the keeper to score.”

The incident left Goodwin dumbfounded and he drew a parallel with Tony Watt’s recent disallowed goal in a Premiership game against Rangers, which saw far less contact on Jack Butland.

Goodwin cut a frustrated figure at full-time.
Image: SNS

“I’ve watched it numerous times from lots of different angles and I can’t understand how the guys in the VAR studio don’t rule that one out, or at least ask the referee to come to the monitor,” rued Goodwin.

“Jack Walton is trying to get off the ground but it’s impossible because the Kilmarnock forward’s arm is right across his face.

“It’s very similar to the one at Fir Park a few weeks ago. Motherwell scored but it was ruled out for a foul on (Rangers goalkeeper, Jack) Butland. That’s the bit that annoys us, because we’re looking for that consistency.”

An immediate debut

Goodwin handed an immediate debut to Allan Campbell, who penned a short-term contract on Thursday, while Emmanuel Adegboyega also came into the side in two changes from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham dropped out – the latter out of the squad altogether – as United switched from 4-4-1-1 to 5-3-2.

Allan Campbell almost scored after less than a minute of his debut.
Image: SNS

Campbell almost opened his United account after 37 SECONDS. An arrowed Will Ferry long throw was flicked on by Sam Dalby and the Scotland international poked the ball inches past Kieran O’Hara’s post.

A forgettable first half

Walton was forced into action for the first time when a slick passing move culminated in Joe Wright meeting a fine delivery flush on the volley. However, the on-loan Luton Town man parried the effort to safety.

Adegboyega and Danny Armstrong exchanged speculative efforts off target as quality remained at a premium in an even first period.

A lengthy delay followed a collision between Brad Lyons and Campbell as they both sought to meet a high ball. The Killie skipper was replaced by Liam Polworth in the aftermath.

Brad Lyons limped off injured
Image: SNS

The hosts threatened prior to the interval when Armstrong was afforded far too much time to deliver a cross form the right flank, but Fraser Murray could only head over the bar after outjumping Ryan Strain.

Paton then hooked an instinctive drive wide after Declan Gallagher met another Ferry bullet-throw.

All square at the break.

The hosts grab the winner

United’s final ball continued the leave much to be desired in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, with Luca Stephenson and Ferry both passing up wonderful opportunities to tee up teammates following dangerous forays forward.

Sam Dalby rattles the bar with a thundering header.
Image: SNS

A THIRD excellent chance came from Ferry’s long throws when Dalby powered a header off the Killie crossbar.

And Killie grabbed the lead with 72 minutes on the clock when Watkins was deemed to have fairly beaten Walton in the air following a VAR check – but, crucially, no referral to the monitor.

“I don’t think there would have been too many complaints from Kilmarnock if it had been chalked off,” added Goodwin. “It makes it even harder to accept because it’s cost us points.

Marley Watkins' challenge on Walton was not deemed worthy of David Dickinson having a second look.
Image: Shutterstock.

“I always feel referees should have the final say on those game-changing decisions. He should have the chance to look at it again.”

Lacking quality

United blew a wonderful chance to restore parity in injury time when Dalby produced a sumptuous touch to direct a Ferry delivery into the path of substitute Middleton, but he could only fizz his shot wide.

United remain in third place thanks to Aberdeen’s continued travails but will be wary of in-form Hibs, who are now just four points behind the Tangerines.

Glenn Middleton shoots wide with a late opportunity.
Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Had the game finished 0-0, I don’t think there would have been too many complaints from myself or Derek (McInnes).

“We had one or two half-chances and I thought we got into more dangerous positions than Kilmarnock over the piece. We just lacked a bit of quality in the final third.”

Conversation