Allan Campbell: What I want from Dundee United move

Allan Campbell hopes his time at Dundee United can put the smile back on his face – however long his stint at Tannadice lasts.

The Scotland international penned a short-term contract with the Tangerines and was thrust straight into the United starting line-up to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

It was his first start since Charlton Athletic’s defeat to Crawley Town on December 3, and his hunger to enjoy regular football again shone through as he met the media following the Terrors’ reverse at Rugby Park.

An initially terrific spell at Luton Town – helping the Hatters to promotion to the English Premier League – somewhat fizzled out with an injury-hit loan at Millwall and similarly disappointing period at Charlton this term.

“I know what football is like – sometimes you are flying and sometimes it’s hard,” said Campbell. “You just have to keep level-headed.

“But I have come back home, closer to family and want to play football again; get a smile back on my face.

“Mentally, it’s tough not playing. You are working hard all week to play 90 minutes and when you are only getting bits and bobs it’s frustrating. Hopefully, I can get back playing consistently.”

Campbell: Togetherness is everything

Campbell’s maiden appearance in tangerine ended in disappointment.

He prodded narrowly wide after just 37 seconds against Kilmarnock after meeting a Declan Gallagher flick-on from a Will Ferry throw, noting “I didn’t expect it to fall to me, but I probably should have scored.”

And he was ultimately powerless to stop the Ayrshire outfit from claiming a 1-0 victory.

Nevertheless, Campbell is adamant positivity abounds at Tannadice, with the club still occupying third spot against the odds.

And having played alongside the likes of Gallagher, Louis Moult and Jack Walton before, he has absolute confidence in the quality and character of the group to bounce back from a disappointing run of results.

“The boys are flying,” continued Campbell. “I have come into a positive group – it’s not as if they are struggling; they are pushing for a top six place and Europe.

“Hopefully, I can add to that. It was disappointing to lose on Saturday, but we just need to push on before the split.

“There’s a lot of boys I have played with, like big Declan (Gallagher) who was in the Motherwell team who qualified for Europe. There are big characters here.

“And there’s a togetherness. I think that’s one of the key things for success in football. If we stay level-headed and push together, we will be successful.”

Frustration

With his deal at United only running until the end of the season, Campbell insists he is looking no further than May.

He added: “My mindset is just to play. I have been a bit frustrated for the past year or so, and I am only focused on playing again. Then, I will see (what the future holds) at the end of the season.

“I am confident in myself and what I can do on the park. Hopefully, I can add to the success the team has had.”