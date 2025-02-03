LEE WILKIE: Were Dundee United VAR victims at Kilmarnock?

A lot has been made about Kilmarnock’s winner against Dundee United on Saturday.

I see all the arguments for and against a foul by Marley Watkins on Jack Walton.

But I can’t help but think this is all the result of the introduction of VAR.

For me, goalkeepers get too much protection.

I see where United are coming from with their complaints but, if I’m a centre-back there, I want my goalkeeper to be a lot more commanding.

Watkins is focused on the ball and jumped for the ball.

Take the goalie out of it and that same challenge on the halfway line is not a foul, it’s just two players going for the ball.

I can see why United are not happy but it’s all come from VAR and the slightest little touch in the area being penalised.

It frustrates me.

United, too, are frustrated by their recent form. Goals have suddenly become an issue and form isn’t good.

But they are still looking organised and tough to beat.

So I don’t expect this sort of run to continue too long.

Their January business has been good as well.

Allan Campbell looks like a very good signing, someone with a good track record at a high standard.

I think Ruari Paton will be decent as well – he needs a goal soon and then I think we’ll see him kick on.

Disappointment at Killie but there are better days ahead.