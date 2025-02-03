LEE WILKIE: Were Dundee United VAR victims at Kilmarnock?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Were Dundee United VAR victims at Kilmarnock?

Jack Walton and Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins were involved in a controversial tangle that led to Killie's weekend winner.

Marley Watkins' challenge on Walton was not deemed worthy of David Dickinson having a second look.
Marley Watkins' challenge on Jack Walton was not deemed worthy of David Dickinson having a second look. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

A lot has been made about Kilmarnock’s winner against Dundee United on Saturday.

I see all the arguments for and against a foul by Marley Watkins on Jack Walton.

But I can’t help but think this is all the result of the introduction of VAR.

For me, goalkeepers get too much protection.

I see where United are coming from with their complaints but, if I’m a centre-back there, I want my goalkeeper to be a lot more commanding.

Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins scores at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Watkins is focused on the ball and jumped for the ball.

Take the goalie out of it and that same challenge on the halfway line is not a foul, it’s just two players going for the ball.

I can see why United are not happy but it’s all come from VAR and the slightest little touch in the area being penalised.

It frustrates me.

United, too, are frustrated by their recent form. Goals have suddenly become an issue and form isn’t good.

Allan Campbell, pictured, made his Dundee United debut
Allan Campbell, pictured, made his United debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

But they are still looking organised and tough to beat.

So I don’t expect this sort of run to continue too long.

Their January business has been good as well.

Allan Campbell looks like a very good signing, someone with a good track record at a high standard.
I think Ruari Paton will be decent as well – he needs a goal soon and then I think we’ll see him kick on.

Disappointment at Killie but there are better days ahead.

