Dundee United’s January transfer window rated – and the moves that could still happen

There was scarce late drama as Dundee United’s January transfer window closed in sedate fashion.

The Tangerines can reflect on some successful business, now affording boss Jim Goodwin ample options in the heart of midfield and a different dimension in attack.

United also held on to all their key players despite some tentative interest in Kevin Holt from Derry City at the start of last month as they tool up for the run in.

Courier Sport analyses their efforts.

The top priority

United’s top priority ahead of the January window was to add mobility to their attacking options.

Sam Dalby has been a smash hit, and the club were always confident that he would remain at Tannadice for the entire campaign, while Louis Moult has provided moments of magic to underline his continued efficacy.

Jort van der Sande’s wait for a goal goes on, but his graft, link-up play and physicality has played a part in United’s rise to third in the Premiership.

However, a different profile of attacker was required.

And Ruari Paton arrived on loan from Port Vale on January 20, making an immediate debut as a substitute in United’s Scottish Cup defeat against Dundee. Indeed, only a wonderful Ethan Ingram block stopped him from restoring parity with a sharp shot.

While not blessed with searing pace, Paton is mobile, can run in behind and stretch defences, and has the energy to press from the front.

If he can combine those qualities with rediscovering the eye for goal that saw him ripple the net 22 times for Queen’s Park last term, he should be a useful arrival.

Midfield reinforcements

Lewis Fiorini checked in at Tannadice mere hours after Paton.

A former Scotland U/21 international and Manchester City academy product, the classy playmaker boasts a good pedigree at youth level.

That translated into positive loan spells with NAC Breda in the Netherlands and Lincoln City, while he endured less impressive stints at Blackpool and Charlton Athletic. There have been injury set-backs along the way.

Stockport County paid a six-figure fee for his services last summer and, having seen regular starts hard to come by, Fiorini will be desperate to kickstart his campaign.

Meanwhile, the chance to sign Allan Campbell – a target for the Tangerines last summer before he opted to link up with his ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones at Charlton – came entirely out of the blue.

When his availability became clear, he had several suitors chasing his signature; United deserve credit for convincing him to make Tannadice his destination – even if it is only until the end of the season.

Should he showcase even a fraction of the form he displayed during 160 appearances for Motherwell, he will be a coup, bringing energy and a combative edge to a midfield that has – on occasion – looked slightly jaded of late.

Indeed, the biggest challenge for Goodwin will be to balance all his new-found options during the run-in, particularly when Craig Sibbald is available for selection.

Even discounting Richard Odada (more on him later), United’s engine room options now consist of Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson, Ross Docherty, David Babunski, Campbell AND Fiorini.

Plenty to ponder.

Outgoings

United had no desire to lose any of their pivotal performers. That was the key aim.

Big-spending Derry City made an enquiry about the availability of Kevin Holt at the start of January.

The Irish outfit are aware of what it would take for United to even consider parting with Holt and are yet to make a bid. The League of Ireland transfer window remains open until February 22.

United did bank a six-figure fee from Norwich City after Alan Domeracki made the switch south. A 20% sell-on fee was included in the agreement for a player who was yet to receive a contract offer from the Terrors, and a free agent this summer.

The Tangerines are keen for Richard Odada to gain first-team football, with interest in his services from the Scottish Championship and a couple of sides in leagues which have transfer windows open into February.

As such, there was no rush to seal a deal and he could yet depart. Any potential move would only be on loan. United still believe the Kenya international can have a future at Tannadice.

Other than that, it has been a cavalcade of loan exits, including Miller Thomson (Falkirk) and Meshack Ubochioma (Livingston) set to cross swords in the race for the Championship title and Owen Stirton seeking to shine at Montrose.

Overall rating: B+

United’s incoming business was brisker that anyone – including many within the club – expected, given the steady hands on the tiller and ongoing pursuit of profitability.

United’s transfer fees accrued from the sales of Domeracki and Brandon Forbes this season are close to £500,000.

It can be argued that the Terrors lack cover for Will Ferry at left wingback. If he was to be absent for any sustained period, then Goodwin may need to get creative. For all Glenn Middleton can play there, it is not his position.

Likewise, United still lack fearsome pace among their striking pool. But in a difficult January market, you can rarely have it all.

Ultimately, the Tangerines have emerged from the winter transfer window stronger than they entered it – and ready for a tilt at the top six and, potentially, European football.