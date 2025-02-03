EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United winger Miller Thomson set for Championship loan switch

Dundee United winger Miller Thomson is set to make a deadline day loan switch to Championship promotion chasers Falkirk.

Thomson, 20, has made 18 appearances for the Tangerines this term but has found first-team opportunities at a premium in recent weeks.

His last outing was against Celtic on January 8.

And United are willing to allow him to join the Bairns for the remainder of the season.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn is keen to add to his pool of wide men following Callumn Morrison’s switch to Linfield.