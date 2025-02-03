Miller Thomson completes Falkirk loan switch as Dundee United kid eyes second Championship title in a row

Dundee United winger Miller Thomson has joined Championship title hopefuls Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the season.

Thomson, 20, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during the Tangerines’ march to promotion last term, making 14 appearances in the second half of the season following a fine formative stint with Montrose.

He started United’s first Premiership game of 2024/25, finding the net in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dundee; his maiden goal for the Terrors.

And the versatile youngster has gone on to enjoy 18 outings in all competitions.

Filling the Callumn Morrison void

However, Thomson has not featured since a late cameo against Celtic on January 8 and will now aim for a concerted run of games with the Bairns, while targeting a second Championship winners’ medal on the bounce.

As reported by Courier Sport, John McGlynn moved fast on deadline day to seal the switch after banking a fee for Callumn Morrison’s transfer to Linfield.

Falkirk are one point behind leaders Ayr but have played one fixture less than Scott Brown’s charges. Thomson could make his Bairns debut against Partick Thistle this weekend.