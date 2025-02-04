Dermot Gallagher delivers verdict on Dundee United and St Johnstone VAR calls that prompted fury

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Kilmarnock’s winning goal against Dundee United should have been disallowed.

Marley Watkins’ effort decided a forgettable encounter in Ayrshire, getting above the Terrors goalkeeper Jack Walton to force the ball over the line.

Despite the Killie frontman appearing to impede Walton by leading with an arm to the face, referee David Dickinson saw nothing wrong with the strike. Match VAR Greg Aitken opted not to refer the on-field official to the monitor for a second look.

United boss Jim Goodwin was left dumbfounded by the decision, fuming: “I can’t understand how the guys in the VAR studio don’t rule that one out, or at least ask the referee to come to the monitor.

“I always feel referees should have the final say on those game-changing decisions. He should have the chance to look at it again.”

And Gallagher addressed the incident during Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch feature.

Confirming he felt it was a foul, Gallagher said: “If you watch, he (Watkins) leads with his arm. He catches him with his arms and knocks the keeper as he going for the ball.”

Ex-pros Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith disagreed with the former official.

St Mirren left seething

The panel also turned their attention to Drey Wright’s challenge on St Mirren wide man Elvis Bwomono during St Johnstone’s gutsy 1-0 win in Paisley.

The Buddies flyer hit the deck in the box, but referee Dan McFarlane waved play on, and VAR saw no clear and obvious error.

It prompted the hosts to contact the SFA to seek clarification regarding “this and other decisions”, while citing “an accumulation of errors made against St Mirren.”

Gallagher added: “I think it’s a foul. The forward (Bwomono) is very clever and moves the ball forward. The defender (Wright) tries to play the ball, but he can’t because it has been moved along. It’s a penalty, for me.”