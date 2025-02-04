Dermot Gallagher delivers verdict on Dundee United and St Johnstone VAR calls that prompted fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dermot Gallagher delivers verdict on Dundee United and St Johnstone VAR calls that prompted fury

The ex-EPL was speaking on Sky Sports News.

By Alan Temple
Marley Watkins' challenge on Walton was not deemed worthy of David Dickinson having a second look.
Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Kilmarnock’s winning goal against Dundee United should have been disallowed.

Marley Watkins’ effort decided a forgettable encounter in Ayrshire, getting above the Terrors goalkeeper Jack Walton to force the ball over the line.

Despite the Killie frontman appearing to impede Walton by leading with an arm to the face, referee David Dickinson saw nothing wrong with the strike. Match VAR Greg Aitken opted not to refer the on-field official to the monitor for a second look.

United boss Jim Goodwin was left dumbfounded by the decision, fuming: “I can’t understand how the guys in the VAR studio don’t rule that one out, or at least ask the referee to come to the monitor.

Marley Watkins beats Walton to the ball in the defining moment of the contest.
“I always feel referees should have the final say on those game-changing decisions. He should have the chance to look at it again.”

And Gallagher addressed the incident during Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch feature.

Confirming he felt it was a foul, Gallagher said: “If you watch, he (Watkins) leads with his arm. He catches him with his arms and knocks the keeper as he going for the ball.”

Ex-pros Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith disagreed with the former official.

St Mirren left seething

The panel also turned their attention to Drey Wright’s challenge on St Mirren wide man Elvis Bwomono during St Johnstone’s gutsy 1-0 win in Paisley.

The Buddies flyer hit the deck in the box, but referee Dan McFarlane waved play on, and VAR saw no clear and obvious error.

Elvis Bwomono falls under a challenge from Drey Wright.
It prompted the hosts to contact the SFA to seek clarification regarding “this and other decisions”, while citing “an accumulation of errors made against St Mirren.”

Gallagher added: “I think it’s a foul. The forward (Bwomono) is very clever and moves the ball forward. The defender (Wright) tries to play the ball, but he can’t because it has been moved along. It’s a penalty, for me.”

Conversation