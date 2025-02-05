EXCLUSIVE: Allan Campbell dubbed a ‘warrior’ as ‘worst tracksuit imaginable’ spills Dundee United secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Allan Campbell dubbed a ‘warrior’ as ‘worst tracksuit imaginable’ spills Dundee United secret

Campbell joined the Tangerines on a short-term deal.

Allan Campbell, pictured at United's St Andrews Training base
Allan Campbell, pictured at United's St Andrews Training base. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

Allan Campbell is a “warrior” who will drive standards at Dundee United.

That is the view of Declan Gallagher, who starred alongside the United new boy at Motherwell for two years.

Gallagher and Campbell were key cogs as the high-flying Steelmen secured European qualification in 2019/20, before narrowly missing out on the top six in the subsequent campaign.

They went their separate ways in 2021; Gallagher joining Aberdeen and Campbell making the move to Luton Town, where he would help the Hatters win promotion to the English Premier League before less successful stints at Millwall and Charlton.

Now reunited at Tannadice, Gallagher is adamant his old teammate will bring a much-needed injection of industry to the United engine room.

Allan Campbell will be reunited with former Motherwell teammate Declan Gallagher
Campbell and former Motherwell teammate Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

“I think something we’ve been lacking in the last few weeks is maybe that real energy,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“The boys have played a lot of football – credit to them; they’ve done well – but bringing Allan (Campbell) and Lewis (Fiorini) into the club will bring energy to the middle of the park. More bite, more dig.

“Saturday was his first game in a wee while so he’s still to get up to the pace of it – but still, he didn’t stop running for the whole time he was on the pitch.

“Allan is the quietest boy you’ll ever meet, but he’s an absolute warrior. That’s the best way I can put it.

“You go into training and he’s the first one in the gym, he’s the last one to leave. He looks after himself to perfection and that’s why he’s had the career he has down south, helping a team reach the Premier League.”

Gallagher added: “He’s a brilliant boy, will be great to have in our dressing room and is someone who’ll keep driving standards higher.”

Gallagher: Campbell was unrecognisable

Given they had lined up in the same team 69 times prior to Saturday, one might have imagined that Campbell would have picked Gallagher’s brains prior to making the switch to United.

However, the 33-year-old revealed that he only got wind of the move courtesy of his wife scrolling Instagram.

Allan Campbell hares after possession against Killie.
Campbell hares after possession against Killie. Image: SNS

“The first I heard it might be a possibility was the night before he signed,” continued the Scotland international.

“My wife sent me something on Instagram that said we might be signing him, but I didn’t think any more of it, really.

“Then I walked into the changing room the next day and saw the worst tracksuit imaginable hanging up and said, “wee Allan Campbell must be here!”

“It’s only him who would wear a Lacoste trackie in 2025.

“I didn’t even recognise him at first because of that beard…”

No easy rides

Campbell was pitched straight into the starting line-up to face Kilmarnock last Saturday and, despite a hard running, diligent display, made little impact on a game that was rarely played on the deck, or through the midfield.

Allied with the arrival of Lewis Fiorini on loan from Stockport and Craig Sibbald’s imminent return to action, United’s options in the centre of the park have never been stronger.

With Campbell, Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson starting at the weekend, it meant captain Ross Docherty, David Babunski and Fiorini had to be content with a place on the bench. Richard Odada didn’t even make the squad.

Allan Campbell, pictured, made his Dundee United debut
Allan Campbell, pictured, made his United debut. Image: SNS

“You just need to look at our bench on Saturday and the standard of player we are bringing on; even the standard of player we didn’t bring on, with our club captain (Ross Docherty) there,” added Gallagher.

“The gaffer is going to have a real headache and it’s something that we’ve needed for a few weeks. We want everyone fit to add that bit of bite into training. Everyone wants to play and there won’t be any easy rides.”

