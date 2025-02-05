EXCLUSIVE: Allan Campbell dubbed a ‘warrior’ as ‘worst tracksuit imaginable’ spills Dundee United secret

Allan Campbell is a “warrior” who will drive standards at Dundee United.

That is the view of Declan Gallagher, who starred alongside the United new boy at Motherwell for two years.

Gallagher and Campbell were key cogs as the high-flying Steelmen secured European qualification in 2019/20, before narrowly missing out on the top six in the subsequent campaign.

They went their separate ways in 2021; Gallagher joining Aberdeen and Campbell making the move to Luton Town, where he would help the Hatters win promotion to the English Premier League before less successful stints at Millwall and Charlton.

Now reunited at Tannadice, Gallagher is adamant his old teammate will bring a much-needed injection of industry to the United engine room.

“I think something we’ve been lacking in the last few weeks is maybe that real energy,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“The boys have played a lot of football – credit to them; they’ve done well – but bringing Allan (Campbell) and Lewis (Fiorini) into the club will bring energy to the middle of the park. More bite, more dig.

“Saturday was his first game in a wee while so he’s still to get up to the pace of it – but still, he didn’t stop running for the whole time he was on the pitch.

“Allan is the quietest boy you’ll ever meet, but he’s an absolute warrior. That’s the best way I can put it.

“You go into training and he’s the first one in the gym, he’s the last one to leave. He looks after himself to perfection and that’s why he’s had the career he has down south, helping a team reach the Premier League.”

Gallagher added: “He’s a brilliant boy, will be great to have in our dressing room and is someone who’ll keep driving standards higher.”

Gallagher: Campbell was unrecognisable

Given they had lined up in the same team 69 times prior to Saturday, one might have imagined that Campbell would have picked Gallagher’s brains prior to making the switch to United.

However, the 33-year-old revealed that he only got wind of the move courtesy of his wife scrolling Instagram.

“The first I heard it might be a possibility was the night before he signed,” continued the Scotland international.

“My wife sent me something on Instagram that said we might be signing him, but I didn’t think any more of it, really.

“Then I walked into the changing room the next day and saw the worst tracksuit imaginable hanging up and said, “wee Allan Campbell must be here!”

“It’s only him who would wear a Lacoste trackie in 2025.

“I didn’t even recognise him at first because of that beard…”

No easy rides

Campbell was pitched straight into the starting line-up to face Kilmarnock last Saturday and, despite a hard running, diligent display, made little impact on a game that was rarely played on the deck, or through the midfield.

Allied with the arrival of Lewis Fiorini on loan from Stockport and Craig Sibbald’s imminent return to action, United’s options in the centre of the park have never been stronger.

With Campbell, Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson starting at the weekend, it meant captain Ross Docherty, David Babunski and Fiorini had to be content with a place on the bench. Richard Odada didn’t even make the squad.

“You just need to look at our bench on Saturday and the standard of player we are bringing on; even the standard of player we didn’t bring on, with our club captain (Ross Docherty) there,” added Gallagher.

“The gaffer is going to have a real headache and it’s something that we’ve needed for a few weeks. We want everyone fit to add that bit of bite into training. Everyone wants to play and there won’t be any easy rides.”