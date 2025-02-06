Every KMI verdict involving Dundee United – and 4 decisions that prompted demand for VAR reform

Dundee United are the latest club to express their frustration at the implementation of VAR in Scotland and have withdrawn their representative from the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel.

A no-nonsense statement on Thursday highlighted “inconsistencies” in how the laws of the game are applied.

United also suggested KMI verdicts have been “contradictory” and are “placing undue pressure on our match officials and potentially influencing decisions”.

United are calling for reform and improvement of VAR and any future review processes.

Courier Sport looks at some of the decisions that have shaken United’s faith in VAR, before crunching the numbers from the KMI panel verdicts this season.

4 decisions that contributed to Dundee United VAR ire

Danny Armstrong’s challenge on Vicko Sevelj, Dundee United 1-1 Kilmarnock (07/12/24)

Courier Sport exclusively reported United’s dissatisfaction with the KMI process on December 10 following a fiery showdown with Kilmarnock at Tannadice.

The visitors claimed a draw thanks to Bruce Anderson’s last-gasp penalty – awarded for the slighted of touches on Bobby Wales in the box by Richard Odada.

However, that’s not why United were left incredulous; after all, a very similar decision had gone in their favour the prior week against St Mirren when Kevin Holt hit the deck.

Just for context, given Jim Goodwin made reference to a tackle on Vicko Sevelj in his post-match quotes – but it hasn't made any of the highlights. pic.twitter.com/YZX67awwLp — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 7, 2024

No, the Tangerines were seething after a high, reckless challenge by Danny Armstrong on Vicko Sevelj was ignored by referee Steven McLean and then cleared by VAR Alan Muir.

Sevelj later reflected: “I could have left with a broken leg, easily…In Croatia, you would go to prison for that.”

The KMI panel delivered a 5-0 verdict in favour of the officials.

Toyosi Olusanya wins a penalty for St Mirren, St Mirren 0-1 Dundee United (11/01/25)

No sooner had United claimed the lead in Paisley thanks to a Louis Moult overhead kick, than the tricky Olusanya was scampering into the Tangerines’ box in a bid to restore parity.

He twisted, turned and ultimately hit the deck under a challenge from Kevin Holt.

The veteran defender didn’t get the ball, but he didn’t appear to get anything of the player, either.

David Dickinson pointed to the spot and VAR Alan Muir saw no reason to send him to the monitor.

Boss Jim Goodwin fumed: “It’s a clear dive, for me. Kevin Holt pulls his leg back and the striker goes over half-a-second later.

“The referee needs to be called to the monitor to make such a big call, not the guy in the VAR room. It was plain to see what happened on the replay and everyone I’ve spoken to has been baffled that a penalty was awarded.”

The KMI panel again ruled that the officials were correct by a margin of 5-0.

Referee fails to let the attack play out, Dundee 1-0 Dundee United (20/01/25)

Not the most egregious of errors, and certainly not a disallowed goal. Matthew MacDermid’s whistle had blown before Sevelj struck the ball and, as such, who knows if Trevor Carson would have acted differently between the sticks.

However, it is understood that MacDermid’s decision to call a foul against Declan Gallagher in real time, rather than let the attack play out – just as the ball was falling to Sevelj – hugely irked United bosses.

That is supposedly one of the key benefits of the technology.

The frustration was clear when Goodwin specifically mentioned the incident after the match.

While not an outrageous decision – and not one that defined derby day – it served to exacerbate the club’s feeling that the implementation of VAR in this country is becoming increasingly muddled, unpredictable and inconsistent.

Marley Watkins’ goal stands, Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United (01/02/25)

The most recent contentious call, and one that cost United a point at Rugby Park.

Footage shows the Kilmarnock striker appearing to impede Jack Walton as the pair seek to meet a high looping ball, with the Watkins’ arm blocking the United goalkeeper from being able to get a hand to the ball.

As such, the forward was able to bundle the ball over the line with his back.

David Dickinson saw nothing wrong with the incident – perhaps in the knowledge that VAR Greg Aitken was his safety net on such a crucial decision – and the man in Baillieston failed to recommend an on-field review.

Ex-English Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has already stated the goal should not have stood.

Whether the KMI panel agree on Friday afternoon would hardly seem to matter from a United perspective, given the game is gone and the Terrors have entirely lost faith in the process.

The KMI panel numbers in full:

The five-person KMI panel consists of three independent members with careers within Scottish football (coaches, former players or media figures), one representative from the SFA and one from SPFL clubs.

The individuals rotate week-to-week – and an expert knowledge of the rule book is not a prerequisite.

VAR decisions involving Dundee United referred to the KMI panel: 43

Number of times the officials’ decision was supported: 37

Decisions deemed to have gone in United’s favour: 5

Decisions deemed to have gone against United: 1

The calls that have gone “in favour” of United include a red card shown to Mohamed Diomande (26/01/25) in injury time – with the game already dead and buried – and Marcus Fraser’s red card for St Mirren (30/11/24).

The three others were:

Jack Walton’s scything challenge on the Buddies’ Toyosi Olusanya which was not referred to the monitor (30/11/24).

The award of a penalty to Emmanuel Adegboyega against Hibs following minimal contact from Mykola Kuharevich (03/11/24).

The failure to award a spot-kick against Luca Stephenson at Motherwell when he felled Steve Seddon (14/11/24).

The only decision to go against United was an inconsequential one, with the panel deeming Joe Newell should have been given a straight red card for a foul on Stephenson (19/10/24).

However, the Hibs skipper received a second yellow card for the challenge and was dismissed regardless.

But while the isolated numbers may suggest that Lady Luck has smiled on United, the club evidently feel that is far from the case – and patience snapped on Wednesday.